Pakistan: Sri Lankan citizen lynched in Sialkot over alleged blasphemy

SIALKOT: A Sri Lankan national was tortured to death in Sialkot and his body was set on fire after a hundreds-strong mob attacked the foreign national over blasphemy allegations.

Initial reports suggest that the incident took place on Wazirabad Road, Sialkot, where the workers of private factories lynched the Sri Lankan national, Priyantha Kumara.

A police official, who arrived at the scene of the incident, told The Express Tribune on the condition of anonymity that the deceased was the operational manager at the factory for the past seven years.

They said the Sri Lankan national was accused by the factory workers of “tearing down Durood Sharif”. Rumours then started circulating across the factory area and a mob started gathering in the morning, he said, adding that police were informed about the incident much later at around 12:15pm.

Police claimed that the incident took place inside the factory premises and there was no way of knowing about it before that time.

When the police arrived at the scene, the victim had already been tortured to death and his body was being set to fire. “The police did try to stop the mob from setting the body on fire, but the rioters’ strength was overwhelming,” police told The Express Tribune.

They said the factory was located on Sambrial Road and people from adjoining areas also joined the mob in the lynching.

The police official further said that video footage from inside the factory, where the torture took place, has been siezed to identify the suspects, adding that efforts to make arrests were underway. “Some people have been arrested,” the official added.

‘Very tragic incident’

Police were dispatched to the area to keep the situation in control as Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Punjab Police chief Rao Sardar took notice of the lynching.

The chief minister also directed the police to submit an inquiry report over the matter as he termed this a “very tragic incident”.

“Every aspect of the incident should be investigated and a report should be submitted,” Buzdar reportedly said, adding, “Action should be taken against those who take the law into their own hands.”

Meanwhile, Punjab Labour Minister Anser Majeed Khan took notice of the incident, as per a statement issued by his office. According to the statement, the DG Labour has submitted an initial report to the minister.

The statement said the incident took place in RAJCO Industries, Sialkot, adding that the minister has summoned a comprehensive report from the minister.

‘Gross negligence’

Talking to The Express Tribune, Supreme Court lawyer Saiful Mulook said the police and civil administration should be tried under Section 302 for their gross negligence in the matter, as he called them “co-murderers”. “Whoever [in the police and the civil admin] didn’t seek high-level intervention facilitated the murder,” he added.

According to the lawyer, who fought Aasia Bibi’s case in the Supreme Court, it reportedly took the mob a few hours to gather outside the factory and the civil administration should have known that it could not stop the mob from the entering factory.

“As soon as the situation started getting serious, the civil administration should have requested the government to use Article 245 to call in the army or the paramilitary force,” he said, adding that the civil admin does not have the capacity to deal with such blasphemy related mobs.

The lawyer said that as per an earlier SC ruling, nobody could take the law into their hands, not even in blasphemy cases.

This lynching of the foreign national over the alleged blasphemy comes days after a mob in Charsadda, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, ransacked a police station and burned it down over similar allegations.

The K-P police had reportedly refused to hand over a man detained over alleged blasphemy to the mob.__Tribune.com