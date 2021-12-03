Voice Of Vienna

Global Physicians Condemn Continuing Vaccine Inequity

Global Physicians Condemn Continuing Vaccine Inequity

International 2021-12-03
Global physician leaders have condemned the continuing inequity of vaccine distribution.

Following the emergence of the new Omicron variant, the World Medical Association has strongly criticised wealthier nations for not doing enough to help lower income countries to vaccinate their populations.

WMA President Dr. Heidi Stensmyren said: ‘This blatant inequity amounts to a failure of global leadership and is deeply disappointing. Until we all learn that this pandemic cannot be contained by one country alone, we will all continue to suffer.

‘The WMA fully supports the World Health Organisation in its latest plan to develop an instrument for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response with a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, prioritizing the need for equity. But for coping with the current pandemic, this comes too late.

‘Developed countries must now do more to embrace international cooperation. We must progress together not separately and this cannot wait for a new treaty to be finished. We cannot afford to leave anyone behind’.

