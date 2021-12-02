Kashmir: Pulwama gunfight; Jaish’s IED expert Yasir Parrey among slain militants, say police

Srinagar, Dec 01: Police on Wednesday said that a top commander of JeM who was also an IED expert was among two militants killed in the Pulwama gunfight.

Quoting IGP Kashmir, the Kashmir Police Zone wrote on Twitter, ” militant commander of outfit JeM Yasir Parray, an IED Expert & foreign militant Furqan neutralised. Both were involved in several militancy crime cases,”.

The gunfight, as per police, broke out before dawn after the security forces launched a search operation in Qasbyar area of the district.__GK News