Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / European diplomats say awaiting Iran nuclear talks to resume
European diplomats say awaiting Iran nuclear talks to resume

European diplomats say awaiting Iran nuclear talks to resume

International 2021-12-01, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

VIENNA: European powers are still awaiting confirmation that they can pick up where they left off in nuclear talks with Iran in June, senior European diplomats said on Tuesday.

During a briefing to reporters by several senior European diplomats, they said they were now expecting to get down to business with Iran after beginning talks on Monday and that until now about 70%-80% had been completed in drafting a text for an agreement.

The diplomats said there was urgency in reaching a conclusion, but they did not want to impose artificial deadlines.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Rights group says Taliban fighters have killed, abducted more than 100 ex-officers since Kabul takeover

Taliban fighters have summarily killed or forcibly disappeared more than 100 former police and... more»

European diplomats say awaiting Iran nuclear talks to resume

VIENNA: European powers are still awaiting confirmation that they can pick up where they left off... more»

France to propose UK deal to tackle migrant crisis

France is ready for talks with the UK over a deal to tackle the migrant crisis, the interior... more»

Greece reveals age groups to be fined monthly if unvaccinated

Older people in Greece who fail to get vaccinated against Covid-19 will face a monthly fine of... more»

Moscow rejects US claims on religious persecution in Russia, pledges retaliation

There is no religious persecution in Russia, the foreign ministry’s ambassador-at-large,... more»

Eurozone inflation soars to highest rate on record

Soaring energy prices took eurozone inflation to its highest rate on record in November, official... more»

Pressure mounts on Syria, Russia over chemical weapons

Syria and Russia faced renewed pressure to come clean over alleged chemical weapons use as the... more»

Iran and world powers begin Vienna talks to restore nuclear deal

Tehran, Iran – Iran and the world powers party to its 2015 nuclear deal have begun long-awaited... more»

Pakistan: Scores of women rally in Balochistan’s Gwadar for basic rights

Scores of women from Balochistan’s Gwadar district participated in a rally on Monday as part... more»

Sweden’s first female PM returns after resignation

Sweden’s first female prime minister has been reappointed to the top job after political... more»

Search

Back to Top