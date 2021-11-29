Voice Of Vienna

Austria reports first suspected case of Omicron Covid variant

Austria has detected its first suspected case of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in the Tirol, authorities in the alpine region said late on Saturday.

A traveller who returned from South Africa last week tested positive for Covid-19 with indications of the new variant, though confirmation requires further sequencing over the coming days, Tirol authorities said in a statement.

South Africa’s discovery of the variant has sparked global concern, a wave of travel bans or curbs and a sell-off on financial markets on investor fears that it could stall recovery from the pandemic. Cases were detected in several European countries on Saturday, including Italy and Germany.__Tribune.com

