UN kicks off int’l campaign to raise awareness on violence against women

An international campaign that aims to raise awareness on what to do as a witness in the event of violence against women and girls has been kicked off with the initiative of a United Nations body on Nov. 25.

Launched on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women that was marked all over the world, the U.N. Women campaign will run until Dec. 10 with 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

In line with the project, the microphone will be handed over to everyone who would like to raise their voice to join the solidarity movement through the website atesbocekleri.info (“Fireflies” in Turkish).

U.N. Women has been using fireflies as the symbol of solidarity against violence since 2018. This year fireflies urge to #RaiseYourVoice.

The visitors will listen to the cases and learn possible interventions and how to take action against any act of violence while they will be able to download their voice recordings and invite their friends to join the solidarity.

The cases are recorded by well-known Turkish celebrities who stand against violence against women including Demet Evgar, Ceyda Düvenci, Deniz Bayramoğlu, Emre Sakçı, Pınar Deniz and Gupse Özay.

The campaign informs about possible individual interventions that can be taken in the incidents of violence in different settings such as at home, among a group of friends, on social media, at work or at a sports club.

Speaking about the campaign, U.N. Women Turkey Country Director Asya Varbanova emphasized the importance of awareness raising on what to do when witnessing violence against women and girls.

“Violence against women and girls is a global crisis which has exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly one in three women around the world have been subjected to physical or sexual violence,” Verbanova said, adding that only less than 40 percent of women who have experienced violence report it or seek help.

“Fireflies campaign invites everyone to raise their voice against violence against women by learning what to do when witnessing violence. Only together we can give an end to violence and secure an equal and just future free from violence,” she noted.

Meanwhile, thousands of women gathered across the country to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

They demanded the country return to a landmark international treaty, Istanbul Convention, that was designed to protect women.

On the same day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan vowed a resolute struggle to end violence against women.

Violence against women is a global human rights problem, Erdoğan said, stressing that his government will continue to fight abuse, harassment, discrimination, and violence against women.__Daily Hurriyet