Pakistan: Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan terrorist attack

Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred when terrorists attacked the military check post in a tribal area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday that terrorists targeted a military post in Datta Khel, an area of North Waziristan district.

“During intense exchange of fire, two soldiers – Naik Rehman, age 27 years, resident of Chitral and Lance Naik Arif, age 22 years, resident of Tank – embraced Shahadat [martyrdom],” it added.

The military’s media wind said search operation in the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists.

Earlier this week, a soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom when a vehicle of security forces was targeted by the terrorists near the Pakistan-Iran border in Balochistan, the military had said.

According to the ISPR, a group of terrorists, in a cowardly attack, targeted a patrolling party of security forces in the Panjgur area of the province along the border.

“During the heavy exchange of fire, one soldier, Sepoy Jalil Khan, a resident of DI Khan, sacrificed his life fighting valiantly,” the statement added.

The ISPR further said that Pakistan’s security forces remained determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting the peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.__Tribune.com

