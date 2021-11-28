Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / China conducts drills near Taiwan Strait
China conducts drills near Taiwan Strait

China conducts drills near Taiwan Strait

International 2021-11-28, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

BEIJING: The Chinese army has carried out a “naval and air force combat readiness patrol” near the Taiwan Strait following a contentious visit to the island by a group of American lawmakers, a spokesperson said.

Tensions between Beijing and Washington have soared over the fate of democratic self-ruled Taiwan, which China has vowed to one day retake, by force if necessary.

A group of American lawmakers arrived on the island Thursday offering support for the Taiwanese authorities, who Beijing accuses of seeking independence for the island.

In response, the Chinese army on Friday carried out “a naval and air force combat readiness patrol in the direction of the Taiwan Strait,” a spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command said in a statement.

“This is a necessary measure in response to the current situation in the Taiwan Strait,” they added, pledging the army would “protect sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation.”

“The army will continue to be on high alert and take all necessary measures to counter, at any time, any interference by external forces and any conspiracy by separatists aiming at the so-called ‘Taiwan independence’.” No other information about the drills was given.__Dawn.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

China conducts drills near Taiwan Strait

BEIJING: The Chinese army has carried out a “naval and air force combat readiness patrol” near... more»

Covid: Swiss vote on ending restrictions while cases surge

Swiss Health Minister Alain Berset is in a bit of bind. With just under two-thirds of the... more»

Algerians vote in local polls to seal post-Bouteflika ‘change’

Algerians voted in local elections seen as key in President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s push to turn... more»

NATO foreign ministers to discuss Russian military buildup, Belarus border crisis

NATO foreign ministers will discuss the most pressing security issues, including the Russian... more»

UN kicks off int’l campaign to raise awareness on violence against women

An international campaign that aims to raise awareness on what to do as a witness in the event of... more»

Pakistan: Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan terrorist attack

Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred when terrorists attacked the military check post... more»

‘Antifa’ rioters attack cops at march against ‘state violence’

Black-clad ‘Antifa’ rioters in France attacked police officers with fists, projectiles and... more»

Egypt: General Sisi and his French Partner in Crime

Imperialist France knowingly aided the Egypt military in killing tens of thousands of civiliansBy... more»

EU court refuses to restore ex-Catalan leader’s immunity

The European Union’s General Court Friday refused to restore exiled ex-Catalan leader Carles... more»

Kyiv ‘thwarts’ coup plot involving Russians; Kremlin denies role

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his government has received information about a... more»

Search

Back to Top