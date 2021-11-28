Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / ‘Antifa’ rioters attack cops at march against ‘state violence’
‘Antifa’ rioters attack cops at march against ‘state violence’

‘Antifa’ rioters attack cops at march against ‘state violence’

Europe 2021-11-28, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Black-clad ‘Antifa’ rioters in France attacked police officers with fists, projectiles and metal barriers, at a Paris protest they claimed was “against state violence and the extreme right.”

Wearing black and concealing their faces with masks and neckerchiefs, crowds of left-wing ‘Antifa’ protesters turned out in Paris, France, on Saturday, in what they said was a rally “against state violence and the extreme right.”

Clashes soon broke out between the demonstrators and the ranks of police officers there to maintain order. It is not clear which side instigated the violence, but video footage posted to Twitter by a police officer shows the left-wingers hurling projectiles at a group of retreating cops, before picking up metal crowd-control barriers to attack the officers with. The officer posting the video claimed that the “thugs in black” had struck first.

Another video shot by a self-described “independent journalist” showed a small group of officers being “taken to task” by the rioters, who tore down fencing and used it to assail the withdrawing policemen.

Footage from earlier in the afternoon shows rioters dismantling barricades and setting off flares, which apparently marked the point at which the demonstration turned violent. Police responded by firing tear gas into the crowd. It is unclear how many people, if any, were arrested.

Similar scenes played out in Marseille on Friday, where Antifa turned out to protest the arrival of Eric Zemmour, a right-wing commentator and likely presidential candidate. Zemmour has described Marseille as “a city submerged by immigration and partly Islamized.”

Saturday’s protest played out against the backdrop of wider demonstrations against the government’s Covid-19 restrictions and the strict French health pass system – which will require all adults to have received vaccine booster doses by mid-January to enter bars and restaurants and to use public transportation. Face masks became mandatory on Friday for all indoor settings regardless of the wearer’s vaccination status, and are required even in outdoor Christmas markets.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Covid: Swiss vote on ending restrictions while cases surge

Swiss Health Minister Alain Berset is in a bit of bind. With just under two-thirds of the... more»

Algerians vote in local polls to seal post-Bouteflika ‘change’

Algerians voted in local elections seen as key in President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s push to turn... more»

NATO foreign ministers to discuss Russian military buildup, Belarus border crisis

NATO foreign ministers will discuss the most pressing security issues, including the Russian... more»

UN kicks off int’l campaign to raise awareness on violence against women

An international campaign that aims to raise awareness on what to do as a witness in the event of... more»

Pakistan: Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan terrorist attack

Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred when terrorists attacked the military check post... more»

‘Antifa’ rioters attack cops at march against ‘state violence’

Black-clad ‘Antifa’ rioters in France attacked police officers with fists, projectiles and... more»

Egypt: General Sisi and his French Partner in Crime

Imperialist France knowingly aided the Egypt military in killing tens of thousands of civiliansBy... more»

EU court refuses to restore ex-Catalan leader’s immunity

The European Union’s General Court Friday refused to restore exiled ex-Catalan leader Carles... more»

Kyiv ‘thwarts’ coup plot involving Russians; Kremlin denies role

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his government has received information about a... more»

Borders shut as new coronavirus variant emerges

More countries are tightening their travel restrictions after a new coronavirus variant was... more»

Search

Back to Top