Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / First cases of ‘worst-ever’ Covid-19 variant reported in Europe
First cases of ‘worst-ever’ Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

First cases of ‘worst-ever’ Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

Europe 2021-11-27, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The first case of the Covid-19 ‘Nu’ variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two “suspicious” samples.

“We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples,” Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely with Belgium’s public health body Sciensano, said on Twitter.

The virologist elaborated on his remark to Reuters, explaining the samples were described as “suspicious” since they were not the Delta variant, which has been dominant in Belgium.

According to local media reports, at least one case of the new strain – the B.1.1.529, or ‘Nu’ variant – has been detected in the country. The virus was reportedly found in a young woman who recently traveled to Egypt via Turkey. The patient reportedly had neither been vaccinated nor contracted Covid-19 in the past. If confirmed, the Belgian case is set to become the first one detected in Europe.

Van Ranst confirmed media reports later in the day, revealing the patient returned from Egypt on November 11, developing her first symptoms 11 days later. Earlier, the virologist said the new variant had likely been introduced in Europe already, but to a “very limited” extent.

While little is known about the new B.1.1.529 strain, experts worldwide have already sounded alarms over its potential properties and heavy mutations. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), for instance, said the virus is “dramatically” different from the original Covid-19 and its mutation is “the worst one we’ve seen so far.”

The strain, first identified in Botswana this month, has already spread widely across southern African countries, prompting multiple countries to impose flight bans on the affected region. The variant, however, has already spilled out of Africa, with cases reported in Israel and Hong Kong.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kyiv ‘thwarts’ coup plot involving Russians; Kremlin denies role

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his government has received information about a... more»

Borders shut as new coronavirus variant emerges

More countries are tightening their travel restrictions after a new coronavirus variant was... more»

China protests US sanctions imposed on 12 firms

Sanctions undermine safety of global supply chains, economic recovery, Chinese official... more»

First cases of ‘worst-ever’ Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ‘Nu’ variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local... more»

Invest Cyprus welcomes leading digital transformation firm Eurisko Mobility’s decision to relocate to Cyprus.

(26 November 2021) Leading digital transformation firm Eurisko Mobility have announced plans to... more»

UK PM asks France to take back Channel-crossing migrants

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote to French President Emmanuel Macron on Nov. 25asking... more»

South Africa detects new COVID variant with many mutations

Scientists in South Africa said on Nov. 25 they had detected a new COVID-19 variant with a large... more»

India cannot hold Kashmir on gun point: Mehbooba

President, Peoples Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti, warned the Indian government that it could... more»

French fishermen to blockade their own ports in Brexit row

France’s fishing association has said it will blockade four locations, including the key port of... more»

Pakistan: IHC directs PM Imran, ministers to meet families of missing persons

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed Prime Minister Imran Khan and the... more»

Search

Back to Top