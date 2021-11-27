Voice Of Vienna

Egypt: General Sisi and his French Partner in Crime

Imperialist France knowingly aided the Egypt military in killing tens of thousands of civilians

By Michael Pröbsting

A few days ago, the investigative website Disclose published an explosive report. [1] Citing hundreds of classified French documents, the journalists report about the cooperation between the French and the Egypt military in a covert mission codenamed Operation Sirli. It began in February 2016 during the presidency of Francois Hollande from the “Socialist” Party and continued in the period of his successor Emmanuel Macron.

Located in Egypt’s western desert region, the operation was officially designed as an “anti-terrorist mission”. For this purpose, France sent a team of 10 troops plus a light aircraft designed for surveillance and reconnaissance to provide the Egypt army with information.

However, there were no terrorists as the armed insurrection in Egypt is located in the far north-east of the country, the Sinai. In fact, the Egypt army used the information provided by the French military for the killing of numerous civilians in the Egyptian-Libyan border region where they might have either tried to cross the border “illegally” or to smuggle things.

The Egyptian army itself claims that it destroyed about 12,000 vehicles during this operation. Disclose estimates that this could mean that they killed about 60,000 people with the aid of French intelligence!

The French authorities were fully aware of these massacres because their troops on the ground soon found out about the use of their intelligence by the Egyptian army. “But very quickly, the (French) members of the team understand that the intelligence supplied to the Egyptians are used to kill civilians suspected of contraband,” the website wrote. French military staff regularly notified their superiors of the abuse of the information, it added.” However, the French army command insisted on the continuation of this killing operation. Today, members of the French armed forces are still deployed in the Egyptian desert, Disclose reports.

The left-populist opposition party France Unbowed, led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, issued a statement calling for a parliamentary inquiry into the allegations.

Michael Pröbsting is International Secretary of the Revolutionary Communist International Tendency (RCIT), 27 November 2021, www.thecommunists.net

