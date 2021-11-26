Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan: IHC directs PM Imran, ministers to meet families of missing persons
Pakistan: IHC directs PM Imran, ministers to meet families of missing persons

Pakistan: IHC directs PM Imran, ministers to meet families of missing persons

International 2021-11-26, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed Prime Minister Imran Khan and the federal cabinet to meet the families of missing persons and assure them that the state was not involved in these cases.

The IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah made the remarks during the hearing of the petition filed for the recovery of missing journalist Mudassar Naru. The journalist has been missing since August 20, 2018.

Lawyers Imaan Mazari and Usman Warraich representing the family and a representative of the Ministry of Defense appeared before the court.

“The federal government has the responsibility to ensure the safety of all citizens,” Justice Minallah remarked, adding that it was also the responsibility of the state to ensure the recovery of missing persons.

The court said that if the issue of enforced disappearances was not prevalent in the country, there would have not been a need for the government to speak with the aggrieved families.

“[Naru’s] family members were not content and the premier, as well as the federal cabinet, must listen to their grievances,” ordered the IHC CJ.

Justice Minallah stated that if the Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah failed to give him a date of when PM Imran will speak to Naru’s family by Monday, the interior secretary will have to appear in the next hearing.

“Naru has a mother, a wife and a child. Had the state been with them, they would not have been running pillar to post,” remarked the top judge. “According to the commission report, the missing family believes that the state and its agencies are involved in this,” he added.

The court adjourned the proceedings till Monday, November 29.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

French fishermen to blockade their own ports in Brexit row

France’s fishing association has said it will blockade four locations, including the key port of... more»

Pakistan: IHC directs PM Imran, ministers to meet families of missing persons

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed Prime Minister Imran Khan and the... more»

Afghan women speak up against new Taliban media guidelines

Afghan journalists and activists have expressed concern over a new “religious guideline”... more»

EU Parliament okays $170 mln to extend support for refugees in Turkey

The European Parliament on Nov. 24 gave the final green light for extending a cash-assistance... more»

Pakistan condemns staged shootouts in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said it condemned the state-terrorism and extra-judicial killings of innocent... more»

Violence against women increases due to COVID-19: UN Women report

A new report of UN Women has highlighted the impact of COVID-19 on women’s safety at home... more»

Slovakia becomes the second European country to go into lockdown as COVID cases surge

Slovakia declared a 90-day state of emergency and a two-week lockdown following a spike in... more»

Sweden’s first woman PM resigns hours after taking charge

STOCKHOLM: Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson quit as prime minister on Wednesday less... more»

UK To Cooperate With Pakistan On Counter-Terrorism In Afghanistan: Official

Islamabad:The UK will work together with Pakistan on matters of shared concern, including... more»

J&K: TRF commander among three militants killed by security forces in Srinagar’s Rambagh

Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Rambagh area of Jammu and... more»

Search

Back to Top