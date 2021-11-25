Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Sweden’s first woman PM resigns hours after taking charge
Sweden’s first woman PM resigns hours after taking charge

Sweden’s first woman PM resigns hours after taking charge

Europe 2021-11-25, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

STOCKHOLM: Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson quit as prime minister on Wednesday less than 12 hours after being appointed when her coalition collapsed, plunging the country into political uncertainty.
Andersson said a decision by the Green Party, the junior party in the coalition, to quit had forced her to resign, but added that she had told the speaker of parliament she hoped to be appointed prime minster again as the head of a single-party government.
The Green Party said it would leave government after the coalition’s budget bill was rejected by parliament.
“I have asked the speaker to be relieved of my duties as prime minister,” Andersson told a news conference. “I am ready to be prime minister in a single-party, Social Democrat government.”
Andersson had been appointed Sweden’s first female prime minister earlier in the day, but her tenure proved the shortest of any of her predecessors.
She took over as prime minister from Stefan Lofven as head of a minority coalition backed by the Left and Centre parties, but that alliance collapsed, with the Centre Party refusing to back the government’s finance bill.
Parliament on Wednesday passed spending plans drawn up by three opposition parties, prompting the Green Party to withdraw from the coalition and leaving Andersson no option but to hand in her resignation.
The speaker of parliament will now decide the next step in the process of finding a new government.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Slovakia becomes the second European country to go into lockdown as COVID cases surge

Slovakia declared a 90-day state of emergency and a two-week lockdown following a spike in... more»

Sweden’s first woman PM resigns hours after taking charge

STOCKHOLM: Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson quit as prime minister on Wednesday less... more»

UK To Cooperate With Pakistan On Counter-Terrorism In Afghanistan: Official

Islamabad:The UK will work together with Pakistan on matters of shared concern, including... more»

J&K: TRF commander among three militants killed by security forces in Srinagar’s Rambagh

Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Rambagh area of Jammu and... more»

UP: Hindutva Groups, BJP MLA Object to Police Probe into Loni ‘Encounter’ Where 7 Muslims Were Shot

New Delhi: The leaders of several hardline Hindutva groups as well as some senior members of the... more»

More than 30 dead after migrant boat sinks in English Channel

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed on Wednesday to “find those responsible” after... more»

Pakistan PM Imran Khan says rising foreign debt a ‘national security’ issue

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the rising foreign debts... more»

Austria is showing that vaccine mandates are no longer unthinkable

In the past few weeks, Austria has hit many new Covid-19 records – none of them good. On 18... more»

North Macedonian tourist bus crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

SOFIA/SKOPJE, Nov – A bus carrying tourists from North Macedonia crashed in flames on a... more»

EU vows unity on Belarus as Poland flags more border incidents

WARSAW/STRASBOURG, Nov – Thousands of people stranded on the European Union’s eastern... more»

Search

Back to Top