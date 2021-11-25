Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / J&K: TRF commander among three militants killed by security forces in Srinagar’s Rambagh
J&K: TRF commander among three militants killed by security forces in Srinagar’s Rambagh

J&K: TRF commander among three militants killed by security forces in Srinagar’s Rambagh

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2021-11-25, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Rambagh area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Wednesday.
The militants were killed in a brief shootout near the Rambagh bridge on Lal Chowk-Airport road.
One of the three militants killed in the encounter has been identified as Mehran Shalla, a top commander of The Resistance Front (TRF), DGP Dilbagh Singh said.
DGP Dilbagh Singh further said that Mehran was involved in the killing of two teachers — Supinder Kaur and Deepak Chand — and other civilians in Srinagar.
The second militant has been identified as Manzoor Ahmed Mir. The identity of the third militant is being ascertained

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Slovakia becomes the second European country to go into lockdown as COVID cases surge

Slovakia declared a 90-day state of emergency and a two-week lockdown following a spike in... more»

Sweden’s first woman PM resigns hours after taking charge

STOCKHOLM: Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson quit as prime minister on Wednesday less... more»

UK To Cooperate With Pakistan On Counter-Terrorism In Afghanistan: Official

Islamabad:The UK will work together with Pakistan on matters of shared concern, including... more»

J&K: TRF commander among three militants killed by security forces in Srinagar’s Rambagh

Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Rambagh area of Jammu and... more»

UP: Hindutva Groups, BJP MLA Object to Police Probe into Loni ‘Encounter’ Where 7 Muslims Were Shot

New Delhi: The leaders of several hardline Hindutva groups as well as some senior members of the... more»

More than 30 dead after migrant boat sinks in English Channel

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed on Wednesday to “find those responsible” after... more»

Pakistan PM Imran Khan says rising foreign debt a ‘national security’ issue

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the rising foreign debts... more»

Austria is showing that vaccine mandates are no longer unthinkable

In the past few weeks, Austria has hit many new Covid-19 records – none of them good. On 18... more»

North Macedonian tourist bus crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

SOFIA/SKOPJE, Nov – A bus carrying tourists from North Macedonia crashed in flames on a... more»

EU vows unity on Belarus as Poland flags more border incidents

WARSAW/STRASBOURG, Nov – Thousands of people stranded on the European Union’s eastern... more»

Search

Back to Top