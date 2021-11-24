Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / International / North Macedonian tourist bus crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45
North Macedonian tourist bus crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

North Macedonian tourist bus crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Europe, International 2021-11-24, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

SOFIA/SKOPJE, Nov – A bus carrying tourists from North Macedonia crashed in flames on a highway in western Bulgaria before daybreak on Tuesday, killing at least 45 people, including 12 children, Bulgarian officials said.
The cause of the accident was unclear but the bus appeared to have hit a highway barrier either before or after it caught fire, authorities said.
Seven people who leapt from the burning bus were rushed to the Pirogov emergency hospital in the Bulgarian capital Sofia and were in a stable condition, hospital staff said. They had burns and one had a leg injury.
Bulgaria’s interior ministry said 45 people had died, making it the deadliest bus accident in the Balkan country’s history.
Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov said bodies were “clustered inside and are burnt to ash”.
“The picture is terrifying, terrifying. I have never seen anything like that before,” he told reporters at the site.
The accident happened on the Struma highway about 30 km (19 miles) west of Sofia around 2 a.m. (0000 GMT).
The coach party had been returning to Skopje, capital of North Macedonia, after a weekend holiday trip to Istanbul in Turkey, a trip of about 800 km (500 miles). A passenger list released by media in Skopje carried 51 names suggesting most victims were from North Macedonia’s ethnic Albanian minority.
Bulgarian investigative service chief Borislav Sarafov said four buses from a North Macedonian travel agency had entered Bulgaria late on Monday from Turkey.
“Human error by the driver or a technical malfunction are the two initial versions for the accident,” Sarafov told reporters.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Austria is showing that vaccine mandates are no longer unthinkable

In the past few weeks, Austria has hit many new Covid-19 records – none of them good. On 18... more»

North Macedonian tourist bus crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

SOFIA/SKOPJE, Nov – A bus carrying tourists from North Macedonia crashed in flames on a... more»

EU vows unity on Belarus as Poland flags more border incidents

WARSAW/STRASBOURG, Nov – Thousands of people stranded on the European Union’s eastern... more»

India arrests prominent Kashmiri rights activist Khurram Parvez

SRINAGAR: India’s top anti-terrorism investigation agency on Monday arrested a prominent human... more»

In shock move, India announces bill to ban cryptocurrencies

India’s government will introduce a bill to ban private cryptocurrencies and create a... more»

Around 100 IS militants surrender in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar

KABUL: About 100 Islamic State (IS)-affiliated terrorists surrendered in Afghanistan’s... more»

Turkey Trial In Journalist Khashoggi’s Killing “Nearing Deadlock”: Watchdog

Istanbul:A Turkish court resumed a trial over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on... more»

Police complaint filed against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her ‘vicious’, ‘derogatory’ remarks against Sikhs

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is so no stranger to making controversial remarks on social media... more»

Pakistan to allow India to send wheat to Afghanistan through its territory: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Monday that his government will allow... more»

Pakistan rejects India defence minister’s ‘provocative’ statement

Islamabad, Pakistan – Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has reacted strongly to... more»

Search

Back to Top