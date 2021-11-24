Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Around 100 IS militants surrender in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar
Around 100 IS militants surrender in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar

Around 100 IS militants surrender in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar

International 2021-11-24, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

KABUL: About 100 Islamic State (IS)-affiliated terrorists surrendered in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar on Tuesday, Chinese media reported citing local official’s confirmation.
“Some 100 Daesh or IS militants surrendered to officials of Nangarhar General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) in provincial capital Jalalabad city Tuesday morning,” Xinhua News Agency reported Mohammad Bashir, director of Nangarhar GDI office as saying.
The terrorists who surrendered were active in Muhmand Dara, Chaparhar, Kot and Khogiani districts, according to Bashir.
With the former insurgents’ surrender, peace and stability would be further strengthened in the mountainous province, the official said.
The surrendered terrorists called on fellow IS members to lay down their arms. The IS group, which has staged several attacks in Nangarhar in recent months,

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Austria is showing that vaccine mandates are no longer unthinkable

In the past few weeks, Austria has hit many new Covid-19 records – none of them good. On 18... more»

North Macedonian tourist bus crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

SOFIA/SKOPJE, Nov – A bus carrying tourists from North Macedonia crashed in flames on a... more»

EU vows unity on Belarus as Poland flags more border incidents

WARSAW/STRASBOURG, Nov – Thousands of people stranded on the European Union’s eastern... more»

India arrests prominent Kashmiri rights activist Khurram Parvez

SRINAGAR: India’s top anti-terrorism investigation agency on Monday arrested a prominent human... more»

In shock move, India announces bill to ban cryptocurrencies

India’s government will introduce a bill to ban private cryptocurrencies and create a... more»

Around 100 IS militants surrender in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar

KABUL: About 100 Islamic State (IS)-affiliated terrorists surrendered in Afghanistan’s... more»

Turkey Trial In Journalist Khashoggi’s Killing “Nearing Deadlock”: Watchdog

Istanbul:A Turkish court resumed a trial over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on... more»

Police complaint filed against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her ‘vicious’, ‘derogatory’ remarks against Sikhs

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is so no stranger to making controversial remarks on social media... more»

Pakistan to allow India to send wheat to Afghanistan through its territory: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Monday that his government will allow... more»

Pakistan rejects India defence minister’s ‘provocative’ statement

Islamabad, Pakistan – Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has reacted strongly to... more»

Search

Back to Top