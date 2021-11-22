Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pak Chief Justice’s “No One Dares” Message Amid Courts “Not Free” Charge
Pak Chief Justice’s “No One Dares” Message Amid Courts “Not Free” Charge

Pak Chief Justice’s “No One Dares” Message Amid Courts “Not Free” Charge

International 2021-11-22, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Islamabad: Refuting allegations that the judiciary is under any pressure from security institutions, Pakistan Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Saturday said that the judiciary in the country never takes dictation from other institutions.
Pakistan’s Chief Justice made this comment while responding to remarks made by former president of the country’s Supreme Court Bar Association, Ali Ahmad Kurd, during a conference in Lahore, according to Dawn newspaper.
This spat comes as Pakistan has been ranked at 130 out of 139 countries in the World Justice Project’s ‘Rule of Law Index,’ just above Nicaragua and Haiti, and below Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Myanmar.
Ahmad Kurd, during a conference, had heavily criticized the judiciary while speaking on the topic of — “Role of Judiciary in Protecting Human Rights and Strengthening Democracy.”
“One general is dominating a country of 220 million people. This same general has sent the judiciary down to number 126 [in rankings],” he said, possibly referring to WJP’s Rule of Law Index 2021, on which Pakistan ranks 126th in the category of fundamental rights.
There was a “clear and observable division” within the judiciary, said Kurd in his speech.
Responding to the former president of the Bar Association, Pakistan CJP Gulzar said he “absolutely did not agree” with the assessment made by the senior lawyer. He refuted the allegation that Pakistani courts are “not free” and that “we are working under someone’s pressure or of the institutions.”
“I have not taken the pressure of any institution or listened to any institution. No one tells me or guides me on how to write my verdict. I have never made any decision that I did so on someone else’s saying, nor has anyone had the courage to say anything to me.”
Gulzar stressed no one interfered with his work and that he ruled on his cases according to “my understanding and conscience.” “I have never listened, seen, understood or felt anyone’s dictation to me,” he added.
Notably, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah admitted certain arguments made by Kurd.
Islamabad HC Chief Justice thanked Kurd, saying that “it is very important for us to know what the bar and what the people think about us.”
“Let me assure Mr Ali Ahmad Kurd that no judge who is independent can ever make an excuse that he can be pressured or influenced. Any such excuse … I’m afraid … is a violation of the oath,” he said.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pak Chief Justice’s “No One Dares” Message Amid Courts “Not Free” Charge

Islamabad: Refuting allegations that the judiciary is under any pressure from security... more»

Indian man found alive after spending night in morgue freezer

An Indian man declared dead after a road accident shocked his relatives when they found him still... more»

EU’s Sefcovic sees progress, hope in Northern Ireland Brexit talks

LONDON, Nov – Progress was made on Friday in talks between the European Union and Britain on... more»

Libyan interim PM registers bid for presidency

TRIPOLI, Nov 21 – Libya’s interim prime minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah registered as a... more»

1 Dead In Jerusalem Shooting, Palestinian Responsible, Says Israel Police

Jerusalem:A Palestinian gunman from the Islamist group Hamas killed a civilian and wounded three... more»

Belarus opposition leader urges Austria to do more to counter Lukashenko

VIENNA, Nov – Belarusian opposition leader in exile Svetlana Tikhanouskaya urged... more»

Protests erupt in Pakistan’s Gwadar amid growing backlash against CPEC

KARACHI: Massive protests have erupted in Pakistan’s port city of Gwadar against unnecessary... more»

China downgrades diplomatic ties with Lithuania over Taiwan

BEIJING/VILNIUS, Nov 21 (Reuters) – China downgraded its diplomatic ties with Lithuania on... more»

Thousands march in France protesting violence against women

Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets across France to demand more government... more»

Pakistan resumes armor modernization as terror threat recedes

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s armor modernization efforts are maturing amid a refocus toward... more»

Search

Back to Top