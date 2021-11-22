Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Libyan interim PM registers bid for presidency
Libyan interim PM registers bid for presidency

Libyan interim PM registers bid for presidency

International 2021-11-22, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

TRIPOLI, Nov 21 – Libya’s interim prime minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah registered as a candidate for the presidency on Sunday despite having vowed not to do so as a condition of taking his current post and despite contested election rules that may prevent him from standing.
Dbeibah’s entry into a race that now features many of Libya’s main players of the past decade of chaos adds to the turmoil over a vote that is due to take place within five weeks, but for which rules have not yet been agreed.
Parliamentary and presidential elections on Dec. 24 were demanded by a U.N. political forum last year as part of a roadmap to end Libya’s civil war, a process that also led to the formation of Dbeibah’s interim unity government.
Libya has had little stability since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi as the country fragmented among myriad armed groups. Government was split in 2014 between warring rival administrations based in east and west.
However, the disputes over the election threaten to derail the U.N.-backed peace process that emerged last year after the collapse of an eastern military offensive to seize the capital Tripoli.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Indian man found alive after spending night in morgue freezer

An Indian man declared dead after a road accident shocked his relatives when they found him still... more»

EU’s Sefcovic sees progress, hope in Northern Ireland Brexit talks

LONDON, Nov – Progress was made on Friday in talks between the European Union and Britain on... more»

Libyan interim PM registers bid for presidency

TRIPOLI, Nov 21 – Libya’s interim prime minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah registered as a... more»

1 Dead In Jerusalem Shooting, Palestinian Responsible, Says Israel Police

Jerusalem:A Palestinian gunman from the Islamist group Hamas killed a civilian and wounded three... more»

Belarus opposition leader urges Austria to do more to counter Lukashenko

VIENNA, Nov – Belarusian opposition leader in exile Svetlana Tikhanouskaya urged... more»

Protests erupt in Pakistan’s Gwadar amid growing backlash against CPEC

KARACHI: Massive protests have erupted in Pakistan’s port city of Gwadar against unnecessary... more»

China downgrades diplomatic ties with Lithuania over Taiwan

BEIJING/VILNIUS, Nov 21 (Reuters) – China downgraded its diplomatic ties with Lithuania on... more»

Thousands march in France protesting violence against women

Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets across France to demand more government... more»

Pakistan resumes armor modernization as terror threat recedes

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s armor modernization efforts are maturing amid a refocus toward... more»

New Satellite Images Show Second Chinese Settlement in Arunachal: Report

New Delhi: New satellite images have revealed a second Chinese settlement consisting of at least... more»

Search

Back to Top