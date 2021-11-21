New Satellite Images Show Second Chinese Settlement in Arunachal: Report

New Delhi: New satellite images have revealed a second Chinese settlement consisting of at least 60 buildings within the Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh, NDTV reported on Thursday, November 18.

This second enclave, in Arunachal’s Shi Yomi district, lies 93 km east of the first such settlement revealed through satellite images in January this year, the existence of which was confirmed by a report submitted by the US Department of Defence (DOD) to the country’s Congress which made explicit reference to a 100-home civilian village constructed in Arunachal Pradesh in 2020.

According to the images accessed by NDTV, this second settlement lies six kilometres within India, between the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the international boundary which each nation claims as its own territory. Images of the same area from 2019 do not show any such settlement, indicating that it was constructed within the past year.

When the news organisation asked the Indian Army for a response, they did not get a clear statement refusing that the new structure had come up within Indian territory.

The NDTV report also mentioned that Tapir Gao, BJP MP from Arunachal East (which also includes the Shi Yomi district) had spoken on the encroachment of China into Arunachal Pradesh in Parliament in 2019, saying, “Please don’t allow the next Doklam in Arunachal Pradesh as China has encroached more than 50 km of land of the state.”

After the Pentagon report was published, Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the ministry of external affairs (MEA) stated that India “taken note” of the report and went on to assert that China had “undertaken construction activities in the past several years along the border areas including in the areas that it has illegally occupied over the decades”.

Bagchi further noted that India has not accepted any illegal occupation of its territory or any “unjustified Chinese claims”.

General Bipin Rawat, India’s Chief of Defence Staff, however, junked these claims altogether, saying that China had only undertaken construction on its own side of the LAC. At the Times Now Summit 2021, Rawat said, “…as far as we are concerned, no such village development has taken place on our side of the LAC”, referring to the US report’s claims.

“The present controversy – that has erupted – that the Chinese have come across into our territory and built a new village is not true,” he said.