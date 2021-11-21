Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / New Satellite Images Show Second Chinese Settlement in Arunachal: Report
New Satellite Images Show Second Chinese Settlement in Arunachal: Report

New Satellite Images Show Second Chinese Settlement in Arunachal: Report

International 2021-11-21, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

New Delhi: New satellite images have revealed a second Chinese settlement consisting of at least 60 buildings within the Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh, NDTV reported on Thursday, November 18.
This second enclave, in Arunachal’s Shi Yomi district, lies 93 km east of the first such settlement revealed through satellite images in January this year, the existence of which was confirmed by a report submitted by the US Department of Defence (DOD) to the country’s Congress which made explicit reference to a 100-home civilian village constructed in Arunachal Pradesh in 2020.
According to the images accessed by NDTV, this second settlement lies six kilometres within India, between the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the international boundary which each nation claims as its own territory. Images of the same area from 2019 do not show any such settlement, indicating that it was constructed within the past year.
When the news organisation asked the Indian Army for a response, they did not get a clear statement refusing that the new structure had come up within Indian territory.
The NDTV report also mentioned that Tapir Gao, BJP MP from Arunachal East (which also includes the Shi Yomi district) had spoken on the encroachment of China into Arunachal Pradesh in Parliament in 2019, saying, “Please don’t allow the next Doklam in Arunachal Pradesh as China has encroached more than 50 km of land of the state.”
After the Pentagon report was published, Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the ministry of external affairs (MEA) stated that India “taken note” of the report and went on to assert that China had “undertaken construction activities in the past several years along the border areas including in the areas that it has illegally occupied over the decades”.
Bagchi further noted that India has not accepted any illegal occupation of its territory or any “unjustified Chinese claims”.
General Bipin Rawat, India’s Chief of Defence Staff, however, junked these claims altogether, saying that China had only undertaken construction on its own side of the LAC. At the Times Now Summit 2021, Rawat said, “…as far as we are concerned, no such village development has taken place on our side of the LAC”, referring to the US report’s claims.
“The present controversy – that has erupted – that the Chinese have come across into our territory and built a new village is not true,” he said.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Thousands march in France protesting violence against women

Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets across France to demand more government... more»

Pakistan resumes armor modernization as terror threat recedes

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s armor modernization efforts are maturing amid a refocus toward... more»

New Satellite Images Show Second Chinese Settlement in Arunachal: Report

New Delhi: New satellite images have revealed a second Chinese settlement consisting of at least... more»

Fire guts 100 huts in slum in southern Pakistan’s Karachi

KARACHI: A fire erupted early Saturday morning in a slum in Pakistan’s southern port city of... more»

Yemen’s Houthis say they attacked Saudi cities, Aramco facilities

CAIRO – Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Saturday it had fired 14 drones... more»

Tens of thousands march in Vienna against COVID measures before lockdown

VIENNA, Nov – Tens of thousands of people, many of them far-right supporters, protested in... more»

Pakistan drops chemical castration as punishment for serial rapists

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 – Pakistan has removed a clause from a new criminal law that had allowed... more»

Indian farmers in no mood to forgive despite Modi’s U-turn on reforms

MOHRANIYA, India, Nov 19- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have caved in to farmers’... more»

‘It’s deadly’: Syrian doctor in Poland warns migrants against journey through Belarus

GRAJEWO, Poland, Nov 19 – Syrian doctor Kassam Shahadah settled in Poland as a war refugee... more»

France warns Iran against “sham” nuclear negotiating stance

PARIS, Nov 19 – France’s foreign minister warned Iran on Friday not to come to the... more»

Search

Back to Top