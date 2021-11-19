Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan frees hardline Islamist under a deal to end violence
Pakistan frees hardline Islamist under a deal to end violence

Pakistan frees hardline Islamist under a deal to end violence

International 2021-11-19, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

LAHORE, Pakistan, Nov – Pakistan freed a hardline Islamist leader on Thursday, a week after removing his name from a terrorism watch list under a deal to end weeks of deadly protests by his followers, the government and his lawyer said.
Saad Hussain Rizvi, the chief of a Sunni militant group – Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) – was released from a jail in Lahore city, a government spokesman, Hasaan Khawar, told Reuters. His lawyer Muhammad Rizwan confirmed the release.
“By the grace of God, he is a free man now,” he said.
The release came two weeks after the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan agreed to free over 2,000 detained members of the TLP movement, lifted a ban on the group and agreed to let it contest elections.
In return, the TLP would shun the politics of violence and withdraw a demand to have France’s ambassador expelled over the publication of caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad by a French magazine, negotiators have said.
The TLP took to the streets in mid-October, kicking off weeks of protests and clashes that killed at least seven policemen, injured scores on both sides and blocked the country’s busiest highway.
Khan’s government had designated the TLP a terrorist group and arrested Rizvi amid similar violent protests earlier this year.
The TLP, which can mobilise thousands of supporters, was born in 2015 out of a protest campaign to seek the release of a police guard who assassinated a provincial governor in 2011 over his calls to reform blasphemy legislation.
It entered politics in 2017 and surprised the political elite by securing more than 2 million votes in the 2018 election.
The next national election is scheduled for 2023, and analysts expect political groups to start gearing up from early next year

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

India allows export of 20 mln Novavax vaccine doses to Indonesia -document, source

NEW DELHI, Nov – India has approved the export of 20 million doses of the Novavax (NVAX.O)... more»

India to probe Kashmir civilian killings, residents say ‘eyewash’

Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir – Following widespread outrage over the killing of four... more»

Pakistan Parliament approves chemical castration of habitual rapists

ISLAMABAD: Sex offenders convicted of multiple rapes in Pakistan could face chemical castration... more»

Pakistan faces threat from within due to extremism: Minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan faced no potential threat from India, the US or any other country but from... more»

Austria’s focus shifts to full lockdown as COVID-19 cases keep rising

VIENNA, Nov – Pressure on Austria’s government to impose a full COVID-19 lockdown grew... more»

Bodies Of 2 Businessmen Killed In J&K Encounter Exhumed, To Be Returned

Srinagar:The bodies of two businessmen killed in a controversial encounter in Jammu and... more»

Pakistan frees hardline Islamist under a deal to end violence

LAHORE, Pakistan, Nov – Pakistan freed a hardline Islamist leader on Thursday, a week after... more»

Civilians among four killed in Kashmir, families demand bodies

Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir – A day after Indian armed forces claimed to have killed... more»

EU to send aid to migrants at Belarus border

WARSAW/BRUSSELS/VILNIUS, – The EU said on Wednesday it will send 700,000 euros worth of... more»

Germans, Austrians line up for shots as COVID cases soar across Europe

BERLIN/VIENNA, Nov – Germans and Austrians are rushing to get vaccinated against the... more»

Search

Back to Top