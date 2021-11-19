Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan faces threat from within due to extremism: Minister
Pakistan faces threat from within due to extremism: Minister

Pakistan faces threat from within due to extremism: Minister

International 2021-11-19, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan faced no potential threat from India, the US or any other country but from within the country due to religious extremism, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday.
Addressing a consultative conference on terrorism in Islamabad, Chaudhry talked at length about the extremist forces having the potential to rip the country apart.
“We don’t have any potential threat from India. We have the sixth largest army in the world, we are an atomic power, and India cannot compete with us…We face no danger from America. We face no danger from Europe. The biggest danger we face is from within (due to extremism),” he said.
He said that about 300 years ago, there was no religious extremism in modern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and other areas in Pakistan, which at the time of its creation was known as the land of Sufis.
“Areas over here (Pakistan) never had religious extremism to the extent [seen today],” he said.
The minister regretted that modern Pakistan faced a grave danger in the form of extremism while acknowledging that measures taken so far to counter this threat had been insufficient.
He said that neither the government nor the state was prepared enough to deal with the problem and the government had to retreat while dealing with the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).
“We saw how the government had to go on the back foot,” he said while talking about a deal made with the TLP to release its detained supporters and lift a ban on it.
Chaudhry also said extremism in Pakistan was not just due to madrasas as students from traditional schools and colleges were involved in recent incidents of extremism. He said that the educational institutions had been radicalised as teachers were hired during the 80s and 90s as part of a plot to “teach extremism”.
The minister said a tolerant society was the need of the hour where different viewpoints could be debated and tolerated. “If you cultivate a society where an opposing view is immediately declared kufr (heresy) … how can you present an opposing view?” he asked.
He also rejected that the extremism was in any way linked with Islam. “The problem is with those who interpret religious injunctions,” the minister said.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

India allows export of 20 mln Novavax vaccine doses to Indonesia -document, source

NEW DELHI, Nov – India has approved the export of 20 million doses of the Novavax (NVAX.O)... more»

India to probe Kashmir civilian killings, residents say ‘eyewash’

Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir – Following widespread outrage over the killing of four... more»

Pakistan Parliament approves chemical castration of habitual rapists

ISLAMABAD: Sex offenders convicted of multiple rapes in Pakistan could face chemical castration... more»

Pakistan faces threat from within due to extremism: Minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan faced no potential threat from India, the US or any other country but from... more»

Austria’s focus shifts to full lockdown as COVID-19 cases keep rising

VIENNA, Nov – Pressure on Austria’s government to impose a full COVID-19 lockdown grew... more»

Bodies Of 2 Businessmen Killed In J&K Encounter Exhumed, To Be Returned

Srinagar:The bodies of two businessmen killed in a controversial encounter in Jammu and... more»

Pakistan frees hardline Islamist under a deal to end violence

LAHORE, Pakistan, Nov – Pakistan freed a hardline Islamist leader on Thursday, a week after... more»

Civilians among four killed in Kashmir, families demand bodies

Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir – A day after Indian armed forces claimed to have killed... more»

EU to send aid to migrants at Belarus border

WARSAW/BRUSSELS/VILNIUS, – The EU said on Wednesday it will send 700,000 euros worth of... more»

Germans, Austrians line up for shots as COVID cases soar across Europe

BERLIN/VIENNA, Nov – Germans and Austrians are rushing to get vaccinated against the... more»

Search

Back to Top