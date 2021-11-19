India allows export of 20 mln Novavax vaccine doses to Indonesia -document, source

India allows export of 20 mln Novavax vaccine doses to Indonesia -document, sourceInternational 2021-11-19, Comments Off 0
NEW DELHI, Nov – India has approved the export of 20 million doses of the Novavax (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India (SII) to Indonesia, according to a government document seen by Reuters and a government source.
The government has also decided to allow the export of 10 million doses of a licensed version of the AstraZeneca shot made by SII, which it calls Covishield, to the global vaccine-sharing programme COVAX, two sources said. Shipment is likely to happen towards the end of next month, one of the sources said.
