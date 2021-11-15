133 militants killed in Kashmir so far this year: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar on Friday said that top commanders among 133 militants have been killed so far this year.

IGP Vijay Kumar said militant killed in Bemina encounter was assigned to carry out a fidayeen attack.

He also congratulated joint teams for carrying out both operations in Kulgam and Bemina Srinagar a professional manner resulting in the elimination of three militants including a most-wanted militant.