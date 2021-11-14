Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan: Major opposition alliance holds rally against Imran Khan government in Karachi
Pakistan: Major opposition alliance holds rally against Imran Khan government in Karachi

Pakistan: Major opposition alliance holds rally against Imran Khan government in Karachi

International 2021-11-14, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ISLAMABAD: The alliance of major opposition parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday is holding a rally at Karachi’s busy Regal Chowk to protest the rising inflation under Imran Khan government.
PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan leader of the opposition in the national assembly, Shehbaz Sharif are also likely to address the rally, Samaa TV reported.
Hundreds of workers from the PDM parties, especially Fazlur Rehman’s Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, have gathered in the rally.
Karachi traffic police have closed at least five roads leading to Regal Chowk and released a traffic plan, Samaa TV reported.
This came days after PDM announced to hold ‘mehngai’ march across Pakistan before going ahead with a long march towards Islamabad.
The PDM informed that the rallies against the government over rising inflation would be held in Karachi, Quetta, Lahore and Peshawar.
In other recent developments, the Imran Khan government has announced a hike in the price of petrol by Pakistani Rs 8.03 per litre, a day after the Prime Minister also warned the nation that fuel prices would have to undergo an increase.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: Major opposition alliance holds rally against Imran Khan government in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The alliance of major opposition parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on... more»

Blast hits Shi’ite area of Afghan capital Kabul

KABUL, Nov – A magnetic bomb attached to a passenger minivan exploded in a heavily... more»

20 Indian fishermen released from Pak jail; to be transported till Wagah border: Official

KARACHI: Twenty Indian fishermen, who were released recently after languishing in Pakistan’s... more»

Putin says any Belarusian move to cut gas flows risks hitting ties

MOSCOW, Nov (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Belarus had not... more»

Srinagar On UNESCO Creative Cities List, PM Modi Congratulates People Of J&K

Srinagar: Srinagar has made it to the prestigious list of the UNESCO creative cities network for... more»

Austria plans to approve lockdown for the unvaccinated on Sunday

VIENNA, Nov (Reuters) – Austria’s government is likely to decide on Sunday to impose a... more»

India’s Modi holds talks on criminal risks related to cryptocurrencies

MUMBAI, Nov (Reuters) – India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chaired a meeting to... more»

New Delhi to shut schools, construction sites as pollution worsens

NEW DELHI/ Nov (Reuters) – Schools in New Delhi will be closed for a week and construction... more»

Pakistan takes Islamist off terrorism list under deal to end protests

LAHORE, Pakistan, Nov (Reuters) – Pakistan removed Islamist leader Saad Rizvi from its... more»

Facing a boom without workers, Australian employers deploy bonuses and raises

SYDNEY, Nov (Reuters) – As closed borders intensify a skills shortage, demand for Australian... more»

Search

Back to Top