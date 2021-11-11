‘Democracy stronger than barbarism,’ France’s ex-leader Hollande tells Paris attacks trial

Former French president Francois Hollande on Wednesday told the trial held over the November 2015 Paris terror attacks he had no regrets about ordering airstrikes against the Islamic State group, which the assailants claimed as justification for the bloodshed.

Hollande, who was president from 2012 to 2017, also said that while the government knew further attacks were being planned after the massacre of a group of cartoonists in January 2015, “we did not know where, when and how they would strike.”

A 10-man jihadist cell evaded detection to carry out the worst attacks in France’s post-war history on the night of November 13, 2015.

Hollande was attending a France-Germany football friendly at the Stade de France stadium in Paris when the first suicide bomber detonated his vest, prompting security agents to whisk him away as two more blasts went off.

Gunmen later opened fire on cafes and restaurants in a lively part of the capital and stormed the Bataclan concert hall, killing indiscriminately and taking hostages in a slaughter which by the end of the night left 130 people dead.

In court, Hollande launched an impassioned defence of the air strikes that France had been carrying out in Syria against IS, which claimed the Paris attacks as vengeance.

“This group struck us not for our actions abroad but for our ways of life at home,” said Hollande.

“Democracy will always be stronger than barbarism.”Acknowledging that he had reflected on his own responsibility, he said: “I would do exactly the same thing (in Syria). I say this in front of the plaintiffs who are suffering, those who have lost loved ones. This is France, we owed it to the populations who were being massacred (in Syria).”