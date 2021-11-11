Austria Now Requires Everyone, Including Tourists, to Present Proof of Vaccination or Recovery When Attending Public Spaces

Due to the increased numbers of COVID-19 infection cases in Austria, the country’s authorities have announced that additional measures have been imposed in order to halt the further spread of the virus and protect public health.

According to the new measures that were updated yesterday, November 8, Austria now has a new “2-G-Rule” in place, which refers to the vaccination and recovery requirements. This means that all persons, including travellers, are now required to present valid proof of vaccination or recovery in order to be permitted access to different indoor areas while in Austria.

In addition, through this update, the same has emphasised that COVID-19 tests, both PCR and antigen, are no longer valid, meaning that only those who have been vaccinated or recovered from the virus are permitted to enter bars, restaurants, and accommodation, among others, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

“In Austria, the 2-G-rule (“vaccinated, recovered”) is in effect in many areas. Access to accommodation, restaurants/bars, cable cars and cultural institutions, among others, is only possible with proof of full vaccination/past infection. A negative Covid-19 test is no longer sufficient,” the statement of Austria’s official travel portal reads.

Regarding the “2-G-rule”, the authorities have explained that the measure does not apply to children under the age of 12. As for those between 12 and 18 years, a solution is in the making.

Apart from the measures mentioned above, it has been highlighted that changes have also been made to the validity of the vaccination passport. Currently, Austria recognises vaccination certificates as long as not more than 12 months have passed since the last vaccine dose was taken.

However, in line with the new regulation, starting from December 6, vaccination passports will remain valid for nine months only.