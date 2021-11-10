Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan to host Troika Plus meet on Afghanistan on Thursday
Pakistan to host Troika Plus meet on Afghanistan on Thursday

Pakistan to host Troika Plus meet on Afghanistan on Thursday

International 2021-11-10, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Pakistan will host senior diplomats from the United States, China and Russia in Islamabad on November 11 (Thursday) to discuss the situation in neighbouring Afghanistan, officials said on Tuesday.
The Troika Plus meeting on Afghanistan will be attended by special representatives from all four countries, a diplomatic official told Dawn.com.
Representatives of the four countries will also meet Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who is arriving in Islamabad tomorrow (Wednesday) — the first visit to Pakistan by an Afghan minister since the Taliban seized control of Kabul on August 15.
“Troika Plus at SRs (special representatives level) will meet with Muttaqi,” the Pakistani official said.
“Troika Plus has become an important forum for engagement with Afghan authorities. It will express support for an inclusive government, discuss ways to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as well as the protection of human rights, particularly women’s rights,” he said.
This is the first full-fledged meeting of the Troika Plus after the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.
The last meeting was held in Doha on August 11, in which the US was represented by former special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad.
Another meeting was convened by Russia in Moscow on October 19, but the US did not participate citing “logistics”.
Later, Khalilzad was replaced by Tom West and the US indicated its willingness to attend the Troika Plus meeting being convened by Pakistan this week.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan to host Troika Plus meet on Afghanistan on Thursday

Pakistan will host senior diplomats from the United States, China and Russia in Islamabad on... more»

EU accuses Belarus of ‘gangster’ methods as migrants shiver at Polish border

NAREWKA, Poland, Nov (Reuters) – Hundreds of migrants huddled around forest campfires in... more»

After Pakistan, China backs out of Afghan moot hosted by India

Days after Pakistan declined to attend a regional security dialogue on Afghanistan hosted by... more»

Indian-Origin Malaysian’s Execution Suspended In Singapore Over Covid

Singapore:A Singapore court on Tuesday stayed the execution of a 33-year-old Indian-origin... more»

Pakistan’s crackdown on free press leaves journalists vulnerable to attacks

Journalists in Pakistan are currently working in an increasingly authoritarian environment, and... more»

All aboard: Austrian minister takes train to climate talks

GLASGOW, Scotland — Unlike some of her European colleagues, Leonore Gewessler arrived at the... more»

France says Russia refused to hold ministerial meeting on Ukraine

PARIS, Nov (Reuters) – France’s foreign ministry on Tuesday said Russia had refused to... more»

U.S. says worried about increase in attacks by ISIS-K in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) – The United States is worried about an uptick in attacks by... more»

Pakistan agrees one-month ‘complete ceasefire’ with local Taliban militants

ISLAMABAD, Nov (Reuters) – Pakistan and local Taliban militants have agreed a one-month... more»

Austria introduces tougher COVID-19 measures for the unvaccinated

Austria on Monday introduced tougher coronavirus restrictions across the country, with... more»

Search

Back to Top