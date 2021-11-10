Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / After Pakistan, China backs out of Afghan moot hosted by India
After Pakistan, China backs out of Afghan moot hosted by India

After Pakistan, China backs out of Afghan moot hosted by India

International 2021-11-10, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Days after Pakistan declined to attend a regional security dialogue on Afghanistan hosted by India, China has also backed out of the moot, it emerged on Tuesday.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin cited “scheduling reasons”, saying it was “inconvenient” for Beijing to attend the meeting.
“We have already given our reply to the Indian side,” he said during his regular press briefing.
According to a report by India Today, India will host the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan on November 10 (Wednesday) which will be chaired by Indian National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval.
According to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, the “high-level dialogue will review and deliberate upon measures to address relevant security challenges and support the people of Afghanistan in promoting peace, security and stability”.
The report added that seven countries had confirmed that they would participate in the meeting, namely Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
Earlier this month, Pakistan had declined to attend the event hosted by India. Speaking at a news conference, NSA Dr Moeed Yusuf said: “……I am not going. A spoiler cannot be a peacemaker”.
Dr Yusuf regretted the international community’s silence over human rights violations and Indian state-sponsored terrorism in occupied Kashmir, and New Delhi’s expansionist vision that is leading the region nowhere.
Asked what hurdles Pakistan was facing in the region to achieve peace and progress, the NSA said: “I think the region’s obstacles are in front of you, there is no need for debate on this.”
He said as long as India’s behaviour and ideology remain unchanged, the peace process in the region could not move forward. “The world has unfortunately kept its eyes closed and isn’t talking to India as it should,” he lamented.
He observed that peace and stability in Afghanistan were vital for Pakistan, making it clear that disengagement with Afghanistan was not an option for Pakistan.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

EU accuses Belarus of ‘gangster’ methods as migrants shiver at Polish border

NAREWKA, Poland, Nov (Reuters) – Hundreds of migrants huddled around forest campfires in... more»

After Pakistan, China backs out of Afghan moot hosted by India

Days after Pakistan declined to attend a regional security dialogue on Afghanistan hosted by... more»

Indian-Origin Malaysian’s Execution Suspended In Singapore Over Covid

Singapore:A Singapore court on Tuesday stayed the execution of a 33-year-old Indian-origin... more»

Pakistan’s crackdown on free press leaves journalists vulnerable to attacks

Journalists in Pakistan are currently working in an increasingly authoritarian environment, and... more»

All aboard: Austrian minister takes train to climate talks

GLASGOW, Scotland — Unlike some of her European colleagues, Leonore Gewessler arrived at the... more»

France says Russia refused to hold ministerial meeting on Ukraine

PARIS, Nov (Reuters) – France’s foreign ministry on Tuesday said Russia had refused to... more»

U.S. says worried about increase in attacks by ISIS-K in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) – The United States is worried about an uptick in attacks by... more»

Pakistan agrees one-month ‘complete ceasefire’ with local Taliban militants

ISLAMABAD, Nov (Reuters) – Pakistan and local Taliban militants have agreed a one-month... more»

Austria introduces tougher COVID-19 measures for the unvaccinated

Austria on Monday introduced tougher coronavirus restrictions across the country, with... more»

Kashmir bleeds again. Civilian shot by terrorists in downtown Srinagar

A civilian who was shot by terrorists in Srinagar has succumbed to bullet injuries. The incident... more»

Search

Back to Top