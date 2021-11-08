Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / US finally reopening borders after 20 months
US finally reopening borders after 20 months

US finally reopening borders after 20 months

International 2021-11-08, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

Washington (AFP) – The United States reopens its land and air borders Monday to foreign visitors fully vaccinated against Covid-19, ending 20 months of restrictions on travel from around the globe that separated families, hobbled tourism and strained diplomatic ties.
The ban, imposed by former president Donald Trump in early 2020 and upheld by his successor Joe Biden, has been widely criticized and become emblematic of the upheavals caused by the pandemic.
The restrictions were particularly unpopular in Europe and US neighbors Canada and Mexico.
In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, US borders were closed after March 2020 to travelers from large parts of the world, including the European Union, Britain and China, India and Brazil. Overland visitors from Mexico and Canada were also banned.
The months of restrictions affecting hundreds of millions of people helped fuel both personal and economic suffering brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic
“It’s been so hard,” Alison Henry, 63, told AFP. “I just want to see my son.”
The British woman plans to fly Monday to see her son in New York, after 20 months of separation.
Families on both sides of the Atlantic are eager to finally reunite with their loved ones. Although travel from the United States to Europe has been possible since the summer, foreign US residents holding certain visas have had no guarantee of being able to reenter the country.
To cope with surging demand, airlines have increased the number of transatlantic flights. They also plan to use larger planes, as the easing of restrictions represents a major boost for a sector plunged into crisis by the pandemic.
Along the border with Mexico, many cities in the big US states of Texas and California have seen significant economic struggles due to anti-Covid trade restrictions. Local economies are also impatiently waiting for a return to normalcy.
Meanwhile, Canadian seniors will be able to resume their annual car trips to Florida in order to escape the bitter northern winters.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

U.S. says worried about increase in attacks by ISIS-K in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) – The United States is worried about an uptick in attacks by... more»

Pakistan agrees one-month ‘complete ceasefire’ with local Taliban militants

ISLAMABAD, Nov (Reuters) – Pakistan and local Taliban militants have agreed a one-month... more»

Austria introduces tougher COVID-19 measures for the unvaccinated

Austria on Monday introduced tougher coronavirus restrictions across the country, with... more»

Kashmir bleeds again. Civilian shot by terrorists in downtown Srinagar

A civilian who was shot by terrorists in Srinagar has succumbed to bullet injuries. The incident... more»

Indian capital’s dangerous air ruins return to school as pandemic curbs eased

NEW DELHI, Nov (Reuters) – Many students in New Delhi stayed at home on Monday rather than... more»

Poland expects renewed efforts by migrants to force through Belarus border

KYIV, (Reuters) – Poland expects groups of several hundred migrants each to attempt to cross... more»

German coronavirus infection rate hits highest since pandemic began

FRANKFURT, Nov (Reuters) – Germany’s coronavirus infection rate has risen to its... more»

Russia declares rights lawyer who defended Navalny’s group ‘foreign agent’

MOSCOW, Nov (Reuters) – A top Russian human rights lawyer who defended the Anti-Corruption... more»

Iraqi prime minister safe after drone strike on his Baghdad home

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi escaped unharmed in an assassination attempt by armed... more»

US finally reopening borders after 20 months

Washington (AFP) – The United States reopens its land and air borders Monday to foreign visitors... more»

Search

Back to Top