Pakistan to ease restrictions on inbound flights from 10th: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday said Pakistan will relax restrictions on inbound flights from November 10 amid a “downward trend” in coronavirus infections across the globe.

In a statement, the high-level forum said the decision to relax Covid-related restrictions was taken after the enforcement of obligatory vaccination for inbound travellers.

According to the NCOC, “Inbound air traffic will operate at full quantum with effect from November 10.”

The government has placed Armenia, Bulgaria, Costa Rica, Iraq, Mexico, Mongolia, Slovenia, Thailand, Trinidad & Tobago and Ukraine in Category ‘C’ due to low vaccination and high positivity rate.

The NCOC also placed Russia, Iran, Ethiopia, Germany, the Philippines and Afghanistan in high-risk states. They will be “continuously monitored” but no restrictions will be imposed on them.

Meanwhile, the countries that aren’t mentioned in Category ‘C’ have been placed in Category ‘B’, it said, adding that there will be no restrictions on travellers coming from these states.

Testing protocols

After November 5, 100 per cent vaccination is required for all inbound passengers. It said all passengers aged six and above should have a negative PCR test report (max 72 hours old) before boarding.

The NCOC has abolished rapid antigen tests (RAT) for inbound passengers. However, people coming from Category ‘C’ states via direct flights will have to undergo this test, the NCOC statement said, adding that “selective flights/symptomatic passengers from Category ‘B’ countries will also undergo RAT”.

According to the NCOC, the testing protocols are applicable for all inbound passengers entering Pakistan via border terminals, except those coming from Afghanistan.

Similarly, Afghans can travel to Pakistan through border terminals without vaccination certificates and PCR. However, they will undergo stringent testing/quarantine protocols already in place, it added.__Tribune.com