Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / China says US report on nuclear arsenal ‘full of prejudice’
China says US report on nuclear arsenal ‘full of prejudice’

China says US report on nuclear arsenal ‘full of prejudice’

International 2021-11-04, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

BEIJING: Beijing hit back Thursday against a US report on China’s expansion of its nuclear arsenal, calling it “full of prejudice”, and accused Washington of overhyping the threat.

The Chinese foreign ministry’s comments came after the Pentagon said that China was growing its nuclear weapons much more quickly than anticipated, narrowing the gap with the United States.

The US report said China could have 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027, and top 1,000 by 2030 — an arsenal two-and-a-half times the size of what the Pentagon predicted only a year ago.

But it noted Beijing was likely not seeking a capability to launch an unprovoked atomic strike on a nuclear-armed adversary.

“The report released by the US Department of Defense, like previous similar reports, ignores facts and is full of prejudice,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

He added that Washington was using the report to “hype up talk of the China nuclear threat”, and described the United States as the “world’s largest source of nuclear threat”.

The US assessment came in the Pentagon’s annual report to Congress on Chinese military developments.__Pakistan Today

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

China says US report on nuclear arsenal ‘full of prejudice’

BEIJING: Beijing hit back Thursday against a US report on China’s expansion of its nuclear... more»

EU legislators make historic visit to Taiwan amid China concerns

Taipei, Taiwan – A European Parliament delegation has arrived in Taiwan to discuss the... more»

Pakistan to ease restrictions on inbound flights from 10th: NCOC-

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday said Pakistan will relax... more»

Kashmir: 22 killed as Rawalpindi-bound bus falls into ravine in AJK

At least 22 people, including women and children, were killed and another eight were injured after... more»

Hijab campaign tweets pulled by Council of Europe after French backlash

Europe’s top human rights organisation has pulled posters from a campaign that promoted... more»

Iranian military ‘foils’ US attempt to seize tanker in Sea of Oman

Iran has confirmed that its Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps has foiled an attempt by American... more»

Over 1 million foreigners including refugees live in Istanbul: Governor

ISTANBUL: There are a total of 1.18 million foreigners in Istanbul, including 535,000 Syrians... more»

Kashmir: Security heightened in Srinagar

Srinagar: To further strengthen the security grid in Srinagar, increased measures that include... more»

9 out of 10 killings of journalists go unpunished: UN experts

GENEVA: The UN experts on Tuesday said nine out of 10 killings of journalists continue to go... more»

Afghanistan: Deadly blasts, gunfire hit Kabul military hospital

At least 19 people were killed and 43 others were wounded in an attack on Afghanistan’s biggest... more»

Search

Back to Top