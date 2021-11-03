Voice Of Vienna

Pakistan: CTD kills four TTP terrorists in overnight shootout

International 2021-11-03
he Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of KP police claimed on Tuesday to have killed four terrorists in a shootout on Monday night.

A spokesperson for the department relayed that the CTD personnel carried out an overnight search operation in the Kohat region’s Hangu and Spin Wam areas.

Terrorists opened fire at the personnel while they were returning from the operation in the Banda area, he said, adding that when the forces returned fire, four militants were killed while three to four managed to flee the area taking advantage of the darkness.

The spokesperson said the killed terrorists, identified as Sadiqullah alias Al-Qaida, Ahmed Raheem alias Saud, Samim Saeed alias Ustad, and Mustafa alias Mulla, belonged to the Amir Hatim faction of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The men were wanted in cases of terror activities, extortion and targeted killing of police personnel escorting polio teams. Four submachine guns, and other arms and ammunition were seized from their possession.
On Oct 30, the CTD Bannu region had shot dead two terrorists associated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an operation in North Waziristan, a tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the CTD spokesperson, the operation was carried out at the Spinwarm area of North Waziristan on the information of terrorists’ hideout.__The Nation

