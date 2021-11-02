Pakistan: ‘Results will be seen from tonight’, govt negotiator says after Lahore TLP huddle

LAHORE/ KARACHI: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan has said that major decisions were taken in second meeting of the steering committee, formed to implement clauses of the agreement with TLP, in Lahore and positive outcomes of the latest round of talks with the religious party “will be seen from tonight”.

Khan, who heads the steering committee, said in a tweet that a mechanism for the implementation of clauses has also been devised in today’s meeting.

Sources privy to the development told The Express Tribune that it has been decided in the steering committee’s meeting to release a large number of detained TLP activists by tonight as part of the agreement.

Meanwhile, Mufti Muneebur Rehman has claimed that expulsion of French envoy from Pakistan and cutting off ties with the European Union were never part of the demands put forward by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan to call off its countrywide protests.

His statement comes a day after government announced that an agreement had been reached with the TLP following the latest round of dialogue between the two parties.

Speaking about the agreement with the religious party, Mufti Muneeb said that government did not implement the several agreement reached with the TLP in the past.

The former chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, speaking to the media in Karachi, further said the government ministers misled the nation about the negotiations. He said those involved in the mediation including him did not have any personal agenda.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had earlier said the government had “no reservations” over any of the demands put forward by the religious outfit except for shutting down the French embassy and expulsion of its ambassador from the country.

“It was decided [during the meeting] that this demand cannot be accepted,” he had said and warned that accepting this demand would have serious consequences.

The Sunday’s pact with the TLP came after around two weeks of clashes left at least seven policemen dead and scores injured on both sides.

Unofficial sources told The Express Tribune that the agreement included that the resolution on the France ambassador would be discussed in parliament. It also contained that the TLP chief would be released and the reference against him in the Wafaqi Nazarsani Board withdrawn.

The TLP officials, requesting not to be named, revealed that the sit-in would at least continue till November 3, when a court decision is due on Rizvi’s release.

The official said that the roads would be cleared for traffic from November 1 and the TLP workers and activists would continue their sit-in at a designated place till the decision is announced in Rizvi’s case.

Some other sources said that TLP’s Majlis-e-Shura might consider sitting peacefully in Wazirabad for six or seven days or until Saad’s release.

Besides, it was also decided that cases against the TLP chief registered on April 12 and two before that would be withdrawn. The government also agreed to remove his name from its blacklist.__Tribune.com