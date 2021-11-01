Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / US, European leaders express ‘grave, growing concern’ over Iran’s nuclear activities
US, European leaders express ‘grave, growing concern’ over Iran’s nuclear activities

US, European leaders express ‘grave, growing concern’ over Iran’s nuclear activities

International 2021-11-01, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ROME – The leaders of the United States, Germany, France and Britain on Saturday expressed their “grave and growing concern” at Iran’s nuclear activities, after a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

“We are convinced that it remains possible to quickly reach and implement an understanding on return to full compliance,” they said in a joint statement. “This will only be possible if Iran changes course.”

Earlier this week, Tehran said it would resume talks with world powers in November on reviving the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear programme, following a five-month gap.

Iran held six rounds of indirect negotiations in Vienna with President Joe Biden’s administration on returning to the agreement, but talks went on hiatus in June as a new hardline government took office in Tehran.

After the meeting in Rome, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson “agreed that continued Iranian nuclear advances and obstacles to the IAEA’s work will jeopardise the possibility of a return to the JCPOA”.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is supposed to monitor Iran’s nuclear activities. In a joint statement, the leaders said they were determined “to ensure that Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon”.

They said they shared a “grave and growing concern that, while Iran halted negotiations on a return to the JCPOA since June, it has accelerated the pace of provocative nuclear steps, such as the production of highly enriched uranium and enriched uranium metal”.

“Iran has no credible civilian need for either measure, but both are important to nuclear weapons programs,” the statement said. The accord between Iran and six world powers to find a long-term solution to the crisis over its controversial nuclear programme has been moribund since former US president Donald Trump walked out in May 2018 and imposed sweeping sanctions.

Biden, his successor, has said he is ready to re-enter the agreement so long as Iran also returns to full compliance by rolling back nuclear activities that it undertook in response to Trump’s sanctions.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan reaches agreement with banned TLP to end violent rally

Pakistan’s government has reached an agreement with the outlawed far-right Tehreek-e-Labbaik... more»

Up to France to end fishing row, says UK government

It is “up to France” to solve the ongoing fishing row with the UK by stepping back... more»

UAE announces ‘golden visas’ for frontline workers, families

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced to grant Golden Visas to “frontline... more»

Blinken meets Chinese foreign minister, raises human rights concerns

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday in Rome and... more»

At least 10 people injured after attack in fire-hit Tokyo metro train, man with knife detained – reports

At least ten people were reportedly injured after a fire started on a Tokyo train on Sunday.... more»

US, European leaders express ‘grave, growing concern’ over Iran’s nuclear activities

ROME – The leaders of the United States, Germany, France and Britain on Saturday expressed... more»

Istanbul hosts first int’l China-Palestine conference

Experts and academics from around the world on Oct. 30 gathered in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul... more»

‘I was raped by CIA medics’: Guantanamo detainee sentenced after detailing brutal torture

WASHINGTON: A man convicted of terrorism charges — who was held at the held US military prison... more»

Kashmir: Agra lawyers refuse legal help to sedition-charged Kashmir students

AGRA, Oct 30: Several lawyers’ associations of Agra have decided to deny legal help to the... more»

Afghan Taliban fighters shoot two dead over wedding music

KABUL: Taliban fighters shot dead two wedding guests who were listening to music, local officials... more»

Search

Back to Top