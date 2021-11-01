UAE announces ‘golden visas’ for frontline workers, families

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced to grant Golden Visas to “frontline heroes” and their families to acknowledge their efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the directives, families of those who lost their lives to the deadly virus and individuals that helped protect the nation against the infections will be eligible for the visas, Khaleej Times reported on Sunday.

The report further explained that doctors licensed by the health regulatory bodies can apply for the visa between July 2021 and September 2022 through the official website: smartservices.ica.gov.ae.

It added that practitioners licensed from Dubai may apply for the facility through smart.gdrfad.gov.ae.

According to the report, relevant departments dealing with long-term residence pleas will look into the applications before granting the visas.

It added that the humanitarian initiative is bound to enhance stability for frontline workers and their families.

The move would also reinforce the country’s commitment to maintain a solid first line of defence to the distinguished individuals, granting them long-term residency.

Earlier, the UAE launched Green Visa Programme, allowing foreigners to live and work in the country without company sponsorship and sponsor their parents and children up to 25 years of age.

This was a huge shift from the previous system where a limited number of long-term residency permits were available for those with significant investment in the country, or where companies had to jump through hurdles to sponsor foreign workers.

The new visas build on the UAE’s previous ‘golden visa’ scheme which made it easier for investors and highly skilled workers — besides exceptional students and postgraduates — to move to the country. Other resource-rich Gulf states have introduced similar visa programmes in recent years, though none this expansive.__Tribune.com