Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / China urges US to keep promises on Taiwan
China urges US to keep promises on Taiwan

China urges US to keep promises on Taiwan

International 2021-11-01, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the United States not to “betray its promises” on Taiwan at a rare meeting Sunday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as tensions run high over the island. Months of simmering tensions spiked in October after President Joe Biden declared that the United States would defend Taiwan in the event of an attack by Beijing — a statement seemingly at odds with long-held American policy towards the self-ruling island.

The White House quickly walked back Biden’s comments – insisting there has been no policy change – and both sides Sunday stressed the need to keep channels of communication open to avoid any dangerous souring of relations.

But Wang voiced Beijing’s full displeasure in his talks with Blinken, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome. “We request that the US pursues a real One China policy, not a fake One China policy,” Wang told his counterpart, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement. “We request the US to fulfill its commitments to China, rather than betray its promises.”

According to a senior State Department official, Blinken made clear to Wang that there has been no change to Washington’s so-called One China policy – which is the diplomatic acknowledgement of Beijing’s position that there is only one Chinese government.

The meeting marked the first between the two top diplomats since a stormy session in Alaska in March, when the Chinese delegation berated the American side as TV cameras rolled.

It follows weeks of escalating diplomatic rhetoric and military posturing over Taiwan, an island of 23 million which China claims as its own and vows to retake one day – by force if necessary. Wang stressed that Taiwan was “the most sensitive” issue between Beijing and Washington, with the potential to wreck relations if dealt with “wrongly”, the Chinese foreign ministry statement added.__Daily Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

China urges US to keep promises on Taiwan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the United States not to “betray its promises” on Taiwan... more»

Pakistan reaches agreement with banned TLP to end violent rally

Pakistan’s government has reached an agreement with the outlawed far-right Tehreek-e-Labbaik... more»

Up to France to end fishing row, says UK government

It is “up to France” to solve the ongoing fishing row with the UK by stepping back... more»

UAE announces ‘golden visas’ for frontline workers, families

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced to grant Golden Visas to “frontline... more»

Blinken meets Chinese foreign minister, raises human rights concerns

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday in Rome and... more»

At least 10 people injured after attack in fire-hit Tokyo metro train, man with knife detained – reports

At least ten people were reportedly injured after a fire started on a Tokyo train on Sunday.... more»

US, European leaders express ‘grave, growing concern’ over Iran’s nuclear activities

ROME – The leaders of the United States, Germany, France and Britain on Saturday expressed... more»

Istanbul hosts first int’l China-Palestine conference

Experts and academics from around the world on Oct. 30 gathered in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul... more»

‘I was raped by CIA medics’: Guantanamo detainee sentenced after detailing brutal torture

WASHINGTON: A man convicted of terrorism charges — who was held at the held US military prison... more»

Kashmir: Agra lawyers refuse legal help to sedition-charged Kashmir students

AGRA, Oct 30: Several lawyers’ associations of Agra have decided to deny legal help to the... more»

Search

Back to Top