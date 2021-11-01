Voice Of Vienna

At least 10 people injured after attack in fire-hit Tokyo metro train, man with knife detained – reports

2021-11-01
At least ten people were reportedly injured after a fire started on a Tokyo train on Sunday. Following the incident, a man with a knife was arrested.

The suspect doused parts of the train car with an unspecified liquid and set it on fire at around 8pm local time on Sunday, according to Japanese state-owned news organization NHK citing witnesses.

The incident took place in the Tokyo prefecture of Chofu on a moving train, which was headed to the world’s busiest train station, Shinjuku, on the Keio train line. The suspect is believed to be in his 20s.

Police were reported to be investigating whether hydrochloric acid was also used in the incident, however police later denied any spread of acid on the train.

The incident took place just two weeks after a 45-year-old man was arrested for stabbing two men at Tokyo’s Ueno Station. Both victims were hospitalized and the suspect – who was reportedly “rambling incoherently” and carrying a bloody knife – was soon apprehended by police.

Source: RT.com

