Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Istanbul hosts first int’l China-Palestine conference
Istanbul hosts first int’l China-Palestine conference

Istanbul hosts first int’l China-Palestine conference

International 2021-10-31, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Experts and academics from around the world on Oct. 30 gathered in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul to discuss, for the first time, relations between China and Palestine as well as the country’s role and impact on the Palestine-Israel conflict.

The one-day conference is hosted by the Asia Middle East Forum in Istanbul.

“The conference will invoke the historical Chinese-Palestinian relations and standing on the most important political and cultural ties,” the organizers said.

During the event, “China’s vision and strategy and the nature of its renaissance and development role at the level of West Asia” will be discussed.

“The moot will also anticipate the Chinese role in seeking to achieve a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause,” they added.

At least 16 speakers, including those from China, are scheduled to discuss the Chinese support “against [Israel’s] occupation [in Palestine] and impact of the U.S.-China conflict on the Palestinian cause,” along with other topics.

“The conference will also discuss Palestinian vision of the Chinese role in the Middle East,” according to the organizers.

Courtesy Daily Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Istanbul hosts first int’l China-Palestine conference

Experts and academics from around the world on Oct. 30 gathered in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul... more»

‘I was raped by CIA medics’: Guantanamo detainee sentenced after detailing brutal torture

WASHINGTON: A man convicted of terrorism charges — who was held at the held US military prison... more»

Kashmir: Agra lawyers refuse legal help to sedition-charged Kashmir students

AGRA, Oct 30: Several lawyers’ associations of Agra have decided to deny legal help to the... more»

Afghan Taliban fighters shoot two dead over wedding music

KABUL: Taliban fighters shot dead two wedding guests who were listening to music, local officials... more»

Three shot dead during nationwide protests against Sudan coup

Military forces shot dead three people during nationwide protests in Sudan on Saturday, medics... more»

G20: Climate and Covid top agenda as world leaders meet

Climate change and Covid are top of the agenda of leaders from the world’s major economies... more»

Spat over English Channel fishing licenses damages UK’s ‘credibility’ – French President Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has said the conflict over fishing rights in British waters harms... more»

Anti-Muslim attacks flare up in India

TRIPURA – Tension prevails in India’s north-eastern state of Tripura following attacks on... more»

UK threatens more checks on EU fishing boats in deepening row

Britain on Friday warned it may implement new checks on European Union fishing boats if France... more»

Biden: We were clumsy over France submarine row

US President Joe Biden has told France’s Emmanuel Macron that the US was... more»

Search

Back to Top