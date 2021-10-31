Istanbul hosts first int’l China-Palestine conference

Experts and academics from around the world on Oct. 30 gathered in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul to discuss, for the first time, relations between China and Palestine as well as the country’s role and impact on the Palestine-Israel conflict.

The one-day conference is hosted by the Asia Middle East Forum in Istanbul.

“The conference will invoke the historical Chinese-Palestinian relations and standing on the most important political and cultural ties,” the organizers said.

During the event, “China’s vision and strategy and the nature of its renaissance and development role at the level of West Asia” will be discussed.

“The moot will also anticipate the Chinese role in seeking to achieve a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause,” they added.

At least 16 speakers, including those from China, are scheduled to discuss the Chinese support “against [Israel’s] occupation [in Palestine] and impact of the U.S.-China conflict on the Palestinian cause,” along with other topics.

“The conference will also discuss Palestinian vision of the Chinese role in the Middle East,” according to the organizers.

Courtesy Daily Hurriyet