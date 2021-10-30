Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / EU Parliament sues European Commission over rule-of-law ‘inaction’ amid major row with Poland
EU Parliament sues European Commission over rule-of-law ‘inaction’ amid major row with Poland

EU Parliament sues European Commission over rule-of-law ‘inaction’ amid major row with Poland

Europe 2021-10-30, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The European Parliament has sued the executive branch of the EU government, the European Commission, on Friday, for its failure to use the sanctions mechanism against rule-breaking member states like Poland.

The mechanism in question was introduced in late 2020 and allows the EU to withhold funding of member states that Brussels sees as defying the rule of law. The nation currently topping the blacklist is Poland, whose conservative government has adopted a number of policies that the EU finds objectionable.

“We expect the European Commission to act in a consistent manner and live up to what President von der Leyen stated during our last plenary discussion on this subject. Words have to be turned into deeds,” EU Parliament President David Maria Sassoli said, commenting on the filing.

While Poland’s defiance of Brussels and possible withdrawal of its funding as punishment has been most visible in the news lately, other Eastern European nations like Hungary may also find themselves on the receiving end of the EU’s ire.

The European Court of Justice earlier this week ordered Poland to pay a million euro (around $1.2 million) every day until it brings its judicial system in line with EU standards for the rule of law. Warsaw lashed out at the “unlawful penalties”, with Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro stating that his nation “should not pay a zloty” for the kind of justice system it chooses to have.

Source: RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: 4 killed, 6 hurt in explosion in Karachi’s North Nazimbabad

At least four people were killed and six others, including two women, suffered injuries in an... more»

China to build base for Tajikistan near Afghan border

China will build a base for police in Tajikistan near the Afghan border, a Tajik official said... more»

Greece rescues cargo ship carrying 400 migrants and refugees

Greece has mounted a rescue operation for a cargo ship carrying about 400 migrants and refugees... more»

EU Parliament sues European Commission over rule-of-law ‘inaction’ amid major row with Poland

The European Parliament has sued the executive branch of the EU government, the European... more»

China urges US to stop perceiving It as ‘imaginary enemy’

China calls on the United States to abandon the Cold War mentality and stop treating Beijing as an... more»

UK calls in French envoy over ‘threats’ as fishing dispute deepens

Britain on Oct. 28 summoned the French ambassador to explain “threats” made over... more»

US Justice Dept toughens policies towards white-collar crime

A top United States Department of Justice official detailed a series of policy changes aimed at... more»

Pakistan: Undeterred, thousands of TLP workers enter Gujranwala as protest continues for 2nd week

The rally comprising thousands of workers of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) left... more»

France threatens UK with sanctions in fishing row

A smouldering row between London and Paris over post-Brexit fishing rights has flared up, with... more»

Greece blames Turkey after migrants drown in Aegean

Greece has blamed Turkey for a migrant boat sinking in the Aegean that claimed the lives of four... more»

Search

Back to Top