Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / China urges US to stop perceiving It as ‘imaginary enemy’
China urges US to stop perceiving It as ‘imaginary enemy’

China urges US to stop perceiving It as ‘imaginary enemy’

International 2021-10-30, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

China calls on the United States to abandon the Cold War mentality and stop treating Beijing as an “imaginary enemy,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

“We urge the US to stop making issues out of China or perceiving China as an imaginary enemy, abandon the zero-sum Cold-War mentality, and see China’s national defence and military development in an objective and rational light”, Wang Wenbin, the ministry’s spokesman, told a press conference.

Washington should make greater efforts to boost mutual trust and cooperation between China and the United States, as well as maintain peace, stability, and development throughout the world, he added.

Last week, the Financial Times reported that China had conducted two tests of hypersonic weapons on 27 July and 13 August , respectively. Earlier reports by the newspaper about the test of a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August, which missed its target and caught US intelligence off guard, were rejected by Beijing, which called the incident a routine spacecraft experiment.

Earlier this week, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, compared China’s recent hypersonic missile test with the launch of the first artificial earth satellite in the USSR in 1957. Later, when commenting on his remark, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Washington is concerned by Beijing’s military modernization and considers it a threat to regional stability.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: 4 killed, 6 hurt in explosion in Karachi’s North Nazimbabad

At least four people were killed and six others, including two women, suffered injuries in an... more»

China to build base for Tajikistan near Afghan border

China will build a base for police in Tajikistan near the Afghan border, a Tajik official said... more»

Greece rescues cargo ship carrying 400 migrants and refugees

Greece has mounted a rescue operation for a cargo ship carrying about 400 migrants and refugees... more»

EU Parliament sues European Commission over rule-of-law ‘inaction’ amid major row with Poland

The European Parliament has sued the executive branch of the EU government, the European... more»

China urges US to stop perceiving It as ‘imaginary enemy’

China calls on the United States to abandon the Cold War mentality and stop treating Beijing as an... more»

UK calls in French envoy over ‘threats’ as fishing dispute deepens

Britain on Oct. 28 summoned the French ambassador to explain “threats” made over... more»

US Justice Dept toughens policies towards white-collar crime

A top United States Department of Justice official detailed a series of policy changes aimed at... more»

Pakistan: Undeterred, thousands of TLP workers enter Gujranwala as protest continues for 2nd week

The rally comprising thousands of workers of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) left... more»

France threatens UK with sanctions in fishing row

A smouldering row between London and Paris over post-Brexit fishing rights has flared up, with... more»

Greece blames Turkey after migrants drown in Aegean

Greece has blamed Turkey for a migrant boat sinking in the Aegean that claimed the lives of four... more»

Search

Back to Top