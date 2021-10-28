Voice Of Vienna

Vienna: Rally against the Military Coup of General Burhan in Sudan

More than 100 Sudanese migrants assembled in the centre of Vienna on 26.10.2021 to protest against the military coup in Sudan which did take place on the day before. We expressed our solidarity with the Sudanese people who are protesting on the streets of Khartoum and other cities.

The rally was a lively mixture of speeches and chanting of slogans against the regime. A remarkable feature of the assembly was the fact that nearly all chants were led by women.

Activists of the Austrian section of the RCIT were invited to participate and to address the rally. In his speech, our comrade Michael Pröbsting, International Secretary of the RCIT, sharply condemned the coup and called for international popular support for the mass protests in Sudan. He emphasized that the coup could not have taken place without the support by Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt’s General Sisi as well as Israel. He stated that the regime must be toppled and replaced by a workers and peasant government.

See also a longer video report on the Arab-language website INGOGRAT: الجالية السودانية في فيينا تنظم وقفة استنكارية ضد الإنقلاب العسكري في السودان https://www.infograt.com/2021/10/blog-post_152.html (The speech of Michael Pröbsting can be viewed between minute 5:05 and 8:30)

See also Michael Pröbsting’s statement on the military coup in Sudan: https://www.michael-proebsting.net/news/sudan/

