Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Iran says cyberattack on gas stations meant to ‘disrupt lives’
Iran says cyberattack on gas stations meant to ‘disrupt lives’

Iran says cyberattack on gas stations meant to ‘disrupt lives’

International 2021-10-28, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Massive cyberattack on Iran’s gas stations on Tuesday created shockwaves.

A day after a massive cyberattack disrupted the country’s fuel distribution system, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called for robust measures to “anticipate and prevent” such attacks.

Addressing a Cabinet meeting in Tehran on Wednesday, Raisi said the aim of the attack was to “disrupt people’s lives,” adding that preventing such attacks is essential.

He also urged the Oil Ministry to take necessary action to “compensate people” for the disruption caused by the attack.

After the meeting, Raisi accompanied by other senior officials visited the ministry to review a probe into the attack and its causes.

The attack took place around 11 am on Tuesday, causing widespread disruption and chaos at gas stations across Iran. It targeted the software that supports a smart card payment for subsidized fuel, used widely in Iran.

Initially, officials attributed the malfunction to “technical glitches”, but hours later it was confirmed to be a high-intensity cyberattack.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for it. Importantly, the attack came on the heels of the anniversary of November 2019 protests in Iran over fuel price hikes.

Without naming anyone, Raisi said attempts are being made to make people angry by sowing disorder and disruption.

“The purpose of this action was to disrupt people’s lives so that they can achieve their specific goals,” he asserted, without elaborating.

Raisi said Iran must be “fully prepared” to deal with cyber warfare and to “prevent the enemy from creating problems” in people’s lives.

Iran has been hit by a series of cyberattacks in recent years, mostly targeting nuclear facilities, petroleum factories, railway stations, and ports.

Officials have on many occasions blamed Israel for the attacks.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: At least 4 policemen martyred, over 250 injured as TLP workers clash with law enforcers near Muridke

At least four policemen were martyred and over 250 injured as thousands of workers of the... more»

Sudan: World Bank suspends aid after military takeover

The World Bank has suspended its aid to Sudan, after the military there staged a coup against the... more»

Poland must pay 1 million euro PER DAY in rule-of-law row with EU, top European court rules

The European Court of Justice has said on Wednesday that it ordered Poland to pay a million euro... more»

Iran says cyberattack on gas stations meant to ‘disrupt lives’

Massive cyberattack on Iran’s gas stations on Tuesday created shockwaves. A day after a... more»

Covid infections, deaths dropping across the Americas

BRASILIA: Covid-19 is slowly retreating across most of North, Central and South America, the Pan... more»

Refugees face police violence at EU’s Balkan border

Huddled around cooking fires as winter looms in Bosnia, refugees are risking beatings and... more»

Priest in France accused of sexual abuse of multiple minor scouts

ANKARA: French prosecutors on Monday opened an investigation into the alleged abuse by a priest of... more»

Volcano building up in J&K, celebrations over Pak win meant to provoke BJP: Abdullah

Jammu, Oct 26: A volcano has been building up in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article... more»

Two dead as rare storm floods streets of Sicilian city

Flooding triggered by a powerful storm has overwhelmed the Sicilian city of Catania, killing at... more»

Police arrest 150 people globally in dark web sting: Europol

Police around the world have arrested 150 suspects involved in buying or selling illegal goods... more»

Search

Back to Top