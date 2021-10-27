Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / 21 Iraqis on their way to UK detained by German police after crossing border illegally from Poland
21 Iraqis on their way to UK detained by German police after crossing border illegally from Poland

21 Iraqis on their way to UK detained by German police after crossing border illegally from Poland

Europe 2021-10-27, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Police in Germany’s north-eastern region of Mecklenburg-West Pomerania have detained 21 Iraqi nationals, after they crossed illegally into the country from neighbouring Poland, federal law enforcement said on Tuesday.

Authorities, who had acted on a tip-off from local residents, said they believe the Iraqis were secretly brought into Germany in several vehicles. The migrants named the UK as their intended destination.

Over the weekend in the same region, German police arrested a smuggler who was trying to bring in another 31 Iraqi migrants.

In recent months, thousands of migrants – mostly Iraqis, Syrians and Iranians – have managed to cross over from Belarus into Poland and make their way to Germany. In October alone, the German Federal police said they’d intercepted 4,246 illegal migrants, who authorities believe arrived via Belarus.

Speaking to newspaper Bild am Sonntag, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said he was prepared to send further guard reinforcements to the border with Poland, which the German federal police described as a “hotspot” for illegal crossings.

Ever-growing migrant flows began pouring into the EU from Belarus after its leader, Alexander Lukashenko, announced in late May that the country would no longer prevent migrants from crossing into neighboring EU nations, after Brussels had imposed crippling sanctions on Minsk.

The EU refuses to talk to Lukashenko and accuses him of weaponizing migrants in a bid to put pressure on Europe. Authorities in Minsk, in turn, claim they simply do not have the resources to effectively manage the border as the West’s sweeping sanctions are adversely affecting Belarus’ economy.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International has raised the alarm over what it describes as the cruel treatment of migrants at the hands of the Polish military and police. The NGO claims Polish security forces have used brute force on multiple occasions to push migrants back into Belarusian territory, violating their rights.

An unknown number of migrants remain sandwiched between Polish and Belarusian border guards, living in harsh conditions. In early September, Poland declared a state of emergency at the border, meaning humanitarian groups and journalists were prevented from gaining access to the migrants. So far, eight migrant deaths have been reported there, with the latest case involving a 19-year-old Syrian who drowned when trying to cross a river last week.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Priest in France accused of sexual abuse of multiple minor scouts

ANKARA: French prosecutors on Monday opened an investigation into the alleged abuse by a priest of... more»

Volcano building up in J&K, celebrations over Pak win meant to provoke BJP: Abdullah

Jammu, Oct 26: A volcano has been building up in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article... more»

Two dead as rare storm floods streets of Sicilian city

Flooding triggered by a powerful storm has overwhelmed the Sicilian city of Catania, killing at... more»

Police arrest 150 people globally in dark web sting: Europol

Police around the world have arrested 150 suspects involved in buying or selling illegal goods... more»

21 Iraqis on their way to UK detained by German police after crossing border illegally from Poland

Police in Germany’s north-eastern region of Mecklenburg-West Pomerania have detained 21 Iraqi... more»

Invest Cyprus hopes to boost ‘Olivewood’ film industry through Raindance Film Festival collaboration

(05 October 2021) As this year’s guest country at the 29th Raindance Film Festival, Cyprus hopes... more»

Mass shootings continue in US, leaving two dead, four hurt

On Monday, two people were murdered and four others were injured — including a police officer... more»

Sudan army kills three anti-coup protesters, wounds 80

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors has said that three people died of gunshot wounds while... more»

Beijing city delays marathon, raises Covid curbs as Winter Olympics near

China’s latest Covid-19 outbreak has forced the capital Beijing to delay its annual marathon... more»

Saudi crown prince suggested killing King Abdullah, ex-official says

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince suggested using a “poison ring” to kill the late... more»

Search

Back to Top