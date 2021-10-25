Pakistan kills 16 terrorists in Balochistan, K-P operations

QUETTA: The Balochistan security forces conducted two intelligence based operations in Mastung and Harnai districts of the province, killing 15 terrorists, including a BLA commander, while the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa forces shot dead one militant in Lower Dir.

According to the Balochistan Counter Terrorism Department spokesperson, nine terrorists of banned organisations were killed in an IBO in Roshi mountain range of the Splenji area of Mastung district.

“Nine terrorists of banned organisations – Baloch Liberation Army and Baloch Liberation Front – were killed in an exchange of fire,” the spokesperson added.

He said recent acts of terror were carried out through a camp of banned organisations, adding that a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the camp.

“Nine Kalashnikovs, 20 kilogrammes of explosives, Prima cards, detonators and RPG rockets along with shells and other items were recovered,” he added.

The CTD lodged an FIR and are investigating the matter.

In the second IBO in Harnai, the security forces killed six terrorists in a shootout in the Jamboro area.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, on confirmed presence of terrorists in a hideout near Jamboro, security forces conducted an IBO in the area to apprehend a group of externally sponsored terrorists working against peace in Balochistan. As soon as the troops cordoned the area, terrorists tried to flee the area and opened indiscriminate fire.

“A heavy exchange of fire with terrorists continued for a long time,” the ISPR said. “Resultantly, six terrorists including BLA commander Tariq alias Nasir got killed.”

A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the hideout.

“Such IBOs to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts in Pakistan will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage hard earned opportunity for prosperity and socioeconomic growth of the people of Balochistan.”

In K-P’s Lower Dir, security forces on a tip-off conducted an operation in the Zaimdara Maidan area and managed to kill one terrorist, while the rest of them — number not reported, managed to flee under the cover of firing.

According to Lower Dir DPO Irfanullah Marwat, there was credible information about the presence of terrorists in the Zaimdara Maidan area. Security forces were despatched to the location. As soon as the terrorists saw the security forces, they opened fire. In the exchange, one terrorist was killed while the others managed to flee.

The body of the terrorist was shifted to Lal Killa Hospital. A Kalashnikov, other weapons and Afghani currency was recovered from the dead terrorist,” the DPO said.

Separately, four road construction workers were seriously injured in a grenade attack in the Manjhoti area of Naseerabad district of Balochistan.

According to the Naseerabad police, the incident took place within the Manjhoti Mongoli police station precinct, where unidentified motorcyclists hurled a hand grenade at road construction workers. As a result, four of them were injured.

The injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital.

On receiving information about the incident, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.

Unidentified men managed to flee the scene after the incident, but no arrests were made, and no one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.__Tribune.com