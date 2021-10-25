Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / German far-right group attempt to block migrants
German far-right group attempt to block migrants

German far-right group attempt to block migrants

Europe 2021-10-25, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

German police have stopped armed members of an extremist right-wing group from blocking migrants crossing the Polish border.

More than 50 far-right vigilantes were armed with pepper spray, a bayonet, a machete and batons, police said.

The group is believed to support the Third Way, a far-right party with suspected links to neo-Nazi groups.

The party has called on its members to take action against border crossings, which have increased since August.

Police seized weapons and made the group leave the area near the town of Guben on Saturday night and early on Sunday, a spokesperson said.

A counter-demonstration was held in opposition to the far-right patrols.

“We don’t want to leave the region to the neo-Nazis. We want to set an example that asylum is and will remain a human right,” the organisers of the vigil told the news site Der Spiegel.

Germany has deployed an extra 800 police officers to the Polish border in an effort to control the number of migrants attempting to enter the EU from Belarus, the interior minister was quoted as saying on Sunday.

“Hundreds of officers are currently on duty there day and night. If necessary, I am prepared to reinforce them even further,” Horst Seehofer told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

There have been more than 6,000 unauthorised entries into Germany from Belarus and Poland this year, he said.

There are no plans to shut the border with Poland, he said, but added that controls may need to be reintroduced.
Source: BBC.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

AJK PM warns of humanitarian tragedy in IOJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has assured the people of... more»

Detained foreign militant killed, three security personnel injured in Poonch gunfight

Srinagar, Oct 24: A Pakistani LeT militant under detention for fourteen years has been killed,... more»

Pakistan kills 16 terrorists in Balochistan, K-P operations

QUETTA: The Balochistan security forces conducted two intelligence based operations in Mastung and... more»

German far-right group attempt to block migrants

German police have stopped armed members of an extremist right-wing group from blocking migrants... more»

Pakistan: TLP workers will not proceed towards Islamabad, says Rashid as negotiations make progress

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan... more»

Thousands flood Swiss capital to decry Covid certificates

Thousands of protesters held a rally in Bern, rejecting the introduction of Covid certificates... more»

Pakistan denies airspace accord with US

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday denied that it had reached any formal agreement with the United... more»

Sikhs for Justice releases new map of Khalistan

ISLAMABAD: An organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has released a new map of India showing not... more»

UN fears ‘mass atrocity crimes’ in northern Myanmar

The United Nations has said it fears a greater human rights catastrophe in Myanmar amid reports of... more»

Austrian chancellor threatens lockdown for unvaccinated

Unvaccinated people in Austria could face new lockdown restrictions if coronavirus case numbers... more»

Search

Back to Top