Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Austria / Austrian chancellor threatens lockdown for unvaccinated
Austrian chancellor threatens lockdown for unvaccinated

Austrian chancellor threatens lockdown for unvaccinated

Austria 2021-10-24, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

Unvaccinated people in Austria could face new lockdown restrictions if coronavirus case numbers continue to rise, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg has said.

According to AP, the news came after a Friday evening meeting between Schallenberg and state-level leaders to discuss their response to rapidly increasing case numbers.

The pandemic is not yet in the rearview mirror, Schallenberg said. “We are about to stumble into a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Schallenberg announced that if the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) reaches 500, or 25 per cent of the country’s total ICU capacity, entry into businesses such as restaurants and hotels will be limited to those who are vaccinated or recovered from the virus.__Dawn.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Sikhs for Justice releases new map of Khalistan

ISLAMABAD: An organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has released a new map of India showing not... more»

UN fears ‘mass atrocity crimes’ in northern Myanmar

The United Nations has said it fears a greater human rights catastrophe in Myanmar amid reports of... more»

Austrian chancellor threatens lockdown for unvaccinated

Unvaccinated people in Austria could face new lockdown restrictions if coronavirus case numbers... more»

‘Kidnaping’ trial of ex-Italian interior minister Salvini, who barred cross-sea migrants from entering country, begins in Palermo

Former Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini is facing up to 15 years in prison in a... more»

Envoys who backed Kavala to be made ’non grata’: President Erdoğan

The Turkish president said on Oct. 23 that he instructed the foreign minister to declare 10... more»

UN concerned by Israel labeling Palestinian rights groups terror organizations

The UN said Friday it is worried about Israel declaring six Palestinian rights groups terror... more»

Pakistan nears formal deal to allow US airspace for Afghanistan ops: report

The Biden administration has told lawmakers the United States is nearing a formalised agreement... more»

Prisons in paradise: Refugees detentions in Greece raise alarm

Kos, Greece – On the Greek island of Kos, in holiday season, tourists sip cocktails on the... more»

Pakistan: 3 policemen martyred, several injured in clash with TLP protesters in Lahore

Three policemen were martyred and several others injured in clashes with workers of the proscribed... more»

Malaysia lifts migrant worker ban, to reopen holiday island to foreigners

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will let foreign workers back into the country after an almost 16-month... more»

Search

Back to Top