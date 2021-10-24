Austrian chancellor threatens lockdown for unvaccinated

Unvaccinated people in Austria could face new lockdown restrictions if coronavirus case numbers continue to rise, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg has said.

According to AP, the news came after a Friday evening meeting between Schallenberg and state-level leaders to discuss their response to rapidly increasing case numbers.

The pandemic is not yet in the rearview mirror, Schallenberg said. “We are about to stumble into a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Schallenberg announced that if the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) reaches 500, or 25 per cent of the country’s total ICU capacity, entry into businesses such as restaurants and hotels will be limited to those who are vaccinated or recovered from the virus.__Dawn.com