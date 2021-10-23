Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Malaysia lifts migrant worker ban, to reopen holiday island to foreigners
Malaysia lifts migrant worker ban, to reopen holiday island to foreigners

Malaysia lifts migrant worker ban, to reopen holiday island to foreigners

International 2021-10-23, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will let foreign workers back into the country after an almost 16-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and allow some tourists back to its resort island of Langkawi, its prime minister said on Friday.

The agreement reached by the government’s pandemic taskforce on foreign workers has been hotly anticipated by vital sectors like palm oil plantations and rubber glove manufacturing, which rely on migrant labour.

“The Special Committee on Pandemic Management today agreed with the proposed standard operating procedures for the entry of foreign workers into Malaysia, especially to meet the needs of the plantation sector,” Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement.

Migrant worker quotas and entry dates for other industries are still being ironed out, he said.

Malaysia is reliant on some two million documented migrant workers to produce everything from gloves to iPhone parts.

Last month, the government said it would prioritise the return of 32,000 workers for the plantation sector to ease a severe labour crunch that hammered production for the world’s second largest palm oil producer.

The rubber gloves industry had also appealed to the government to allow foreign workers to return to meet growing demand this year and next. read more

From mid-November, Malaysia will also allow certain international travellers to visit its tropical holiday island of Langkawi, reopening its borders to foreign tourists for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The prime minister said Malaysia is targeting vaccinated, “high-yield” and “quality” tourists, indicating those that will spend money and help boost the economy. It was not immediately clear how such tourists would be targeted.

Tourists must show a negative COVID-19 result and vaccination certificate and have travel insurance of $80,000, he said.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: 3 policemen martyred, several injured in clash with TLP protesters in Lahore

Three policemen were martyred and several others injured in clashes with workers of the proscribed... more»

Malaysia lifts migrant worker ban, to reopen holiday island to foreigners

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will let foreign workers back into the country after an almost 16-month... more»

US Defense Secretary Austin doubles down on Biden’s vow to support Taiwan against China

The US secretary of defense has reiterated a vow made by Joe Biden this week that Washington would... more»

US Iran envoy to hold nuclear talks with Europe powers

US envoy for Iran Robert Malley will on Friday meet diplomats from three European powers over the... more»

France to pay 38m citizens €100 each to ease costs

The French government has announced a one-off payment of €100 (£84; $116) for each citizen... more»

7 killed, 10 injured in Bangladesh’s Rohingya camps clashes

Police official says situation under control now, but more law enforcers deployed in Cox’s... more»

Invest Cyprus praised in global competition for its reforms to boost investment in Cyprus tech sector

(Nicosia, 21 October 2021) Invest Cyprus has been singled out for praise in a global competition... more»

Biden says US would defend Taiwan against China invasion

The United States would defend Taiwan if the island were attacked by China, President Joe Biden... more»

Gunfight breaks out in Srinagar’s Chanapora

Srinagar Oct 21: A gunfight has broken out between militants and security forces at Chanapora area... more»

Internal docs detail alleged abuses by US immigration agents: HRW

Human Rights Watch has obtained more than 160 internal reports from United States immigration... more»

Search

Back to Top