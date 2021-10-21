Pakistan: Two FC soldiers, two policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Two Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers and as many policemen embraced martyrdom on Wednesday when their convoy was targeted with an improvised explosives device (IED) blast in Mamund area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district.

According to SHO Mamund, the team was reaching the site of an earlier IED explosion when they were targeted with a similar device planted by the terrorists.

The deceased were identified as police driver Samad Khan, constable Noor Rehman and FC soldiers Jamshed and Mudasir.

Earlier this month, as many as four soldiers of FC and a Levies Sub-Inspector embraced martyrdom while thwarting terrorists’ targeted attack on security forces’ vehicle in Spinwam area of North Waziristan.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Havaldar Zahid, resident of Charsadda, age 35 years; Havaldar Ishaq, resident of Kurram, age 37 years; Lance Naik Wali, resident of Khyber, age 28 years; Lance Naik Abdul Majeed, resident of Kurram, age 28 years; and Sub-Inspector Javed, resident of Spinwam, age 38 years, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

In August, the army repulsed an assault on a military post in the Bajaur district by the terrorists from inside Afghanistan, killing 2-3 terrorists and injured 3-4 others, the ISPR said.

ISPR, the media wing of the military, said in a statement that the terrorists opened fire on a military post from across the border. “Pakistan army troops responded in a befitting manner,” the ISPR statement added.__Tribunr.com