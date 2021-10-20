Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Israel, UAE, US, India to form joint economic forum
Israel, UAE, US, India to form joint economic forum

Israel, UAE, US, India to form joint economic forum

International 2021-10-20, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Cementing a new four nation arrangement that is being spoken of as yet another “Quad”, this time in the West Asia, the United States, India, Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Have agreed to establish a forum for economic cooperation.

During a virtual meeting on Tuesday , the foreign minister of four countries discussed possibilities for joint infrastructure projects in the fields of transportation, technology, maritime security, and economics and trade.

Jaishankar, who is currently on a five-day visit to Israel, was accompanied by his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, during the virtual meeting on Monday. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan participated in the meeting virtually.

“The ministers decided to establish an international forum for economic cooperation.” said a statement issued by the Israeli Foreign Minister after the meeting.

It said the four ministers held a discussion on possibilities for joint infrastructure projects in the fields of transportation, technology, maritime security and economics and trade, as well as for additional joint projects.

The new arrangement has been formed at a time when china has been expanding its infrastructure projects form Asia to Europe to Africa.

At the end of the conversation, it was decided that each minister will appoint senior-level professionals to a joint working group that will formulate options for cooperation in the areas identified by the ministers, the statement said.

The intention is to hold an in-person meeting of the ministers in the coming months at Expo 2020 in Dubai, the statement said.

Jaishankar described the meeting as fruitful and said they discussed working together more closely on economic growth and global issues.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Israel, UAE, US, India to form joint economic forum

Cementing a new four nation arrangement that is being spoken of as yet another “Quad”, this... more»

Xinjiang’s ‘architecture of repression’ targets Muslim Uighurs

In November of 2018, Anayit Abliz, a Muslim Uighur from China’s far western region of Xinjiang,... more»

Austria driver sought after two migrants found dead on bus

A manhunt is under way after two migrants were found dead in a minibus crammed with dozens of... more»

46 people killed as India floods block roads, sweep away bridges

Floods unleashed by days of unseasonal heavy rain have wrecked crops, blocked roads and washed... more»

Thousands of migrant workers in Kashmir moved to secure locations, hundreds flee

Indian authorities have moved thousands of migrant workers in Kashmir to safer locations... more»

US consulting with Turkey on resolving F-35 row: State Department

The U.S. remains in active consultations with Turkey over resolving an ongoing row concerning... more»

Denmark to built world’s tallest, most powerful wind turbine

Denmark is considered among the world’s leaders in the use of wind energy. Today, wind and... more»

Indian Army enhances deployment of air assets near border with China in Arunachal region

Missamari (Assam): The Indian Army has enhanced deployment of air assets, including unmanned... more»

Pakistan: In NA session, Opposition leader berates PM Imran, PTI govt over ‘backbreaking inflation’

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif berated Prime Minister Imran Khan... more»

Russia to suspend Nato diplomatic mission amid tension

Russia is suspending its diplomatic mission to Nato, according to Foreign Minister Sergei... more»

Search

Back to Top