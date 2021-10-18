Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / World Medical Association Calls For Action on Fake Medicines
World Medical Association Calls For Action on Fake Medicines

World Medical Association Calls For Action on Fake Medicines

International 2021-10-18, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

All websites illegally offering medical products not controlled by state authorities should be shut down immediately, according to the World Medical Association.

In a new policy document agreed at its annual General Assembly, the WMA warns that the shortage of medicines during the Covid-19 pandemic has led to the growth of fake and sub-standard medical products.

It sets out a series of proposals to tackle problems of availability, quality and safety of medicines. It calls for international prevention campaigns on the health risks of buying and using counterfeit drugs, and better detection of falsified medical products. It says national medical associations should actively oppose the illegal misappropriation of medicines, the illegal sales of medicines on the internet, the illegal importing of medicines and the counterfeiting of medicines. And it wants to see regulations to immediately close all websites illegally offering medical products not controlled by state authorities.

WMA President Dr. Heidi Stensmyren said: ‘The quality of medicines is a public health priority and a shortage of medicines is detrimental to patient care. We want to see standards and mechanisms established guaranteeing the continuity and the supply of medicines to avoid shortages. We must help to promote transparency and quality of information to regain patients’ trust.

‘Clearly the growing culture of inappropriate self-diagnosis, self-prescription and self-medication can leave the drug supply chain vulnerable to unapproved or counterfeit products. What is needed now is improved monitoring, to enforce good distribution practices for medical products’.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Armed gang kidnaps up to 17 American Christian missionaries, including children, in Haiti – reports

Between 15 and 17 US missionaries and their families are reportedly being held by a gang in Haiti.... more»

World Medical Association Calls For Action on Fake Medicines

All websites illegally offering medical products not controlled by state authorities should be... more»

Iran, China hold talks on nuclear deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi... more»

Tens of thousands demonstrate in Rome against fascism

Tens of thousands of protesters have gathered in Rome to demonstrate against fascism, a week after... more»

Physicians Facing Prison Threat Gain Global Support: WMA

Doctors in Nicaragua facing imprisonment for complaining about their government’s handling of... more»

Racism, Islamophobia remain major problem for Turks in Europe: Erdoğan

Racism, Islamophobia, xenophobia and discrimination remain the main problem for the Turkish... more»

India fears Taliban fallout in occupied Kashmir

NEW DELHI: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi set out his Taliban worries to world leaders this week,... more»

Britain to ramp up security for its lawmakers, interior minister says following murder of MP David Amess

Protective measures will be reviewed for lawmakers during meetings with voters, the UK interior... more»

Myanmar army general Min Aung Hlaing excluded from leaders’ summit

The army general who seized power in Myanmar in February has been excluded from an annual summit... more»

Cyprus strips 45 passports obtained by investors and their families under cash-for-citizenship scheme

The Cypriot government announced on Friday that it has decided to formally strip passports from 39... more»

Search

Back to Top